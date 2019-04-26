Get the Know-your-value newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 5:47 PM UTC By Amanda Hayes

Prominent women of color are putting 2020 candidates on the spot. Warren and Harris shined

The first "She the People" forum was held Wednesday in Houston,Texas to focus on issues affecting women of color. One in five voters in the primaries are in this demographic, according to the forum's founder Aimee Allison. Of the eight 2020 candidates who attended, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris had the strongest performances according to attendees and reporters. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders received some push back for vague answers on policy.

Amy Poehler's coming-of-rage story: comedy's subversive star is defining her own feminism

Comedian Amy Poehler will make her feature directorial debut in the upcoming Netflix film "Wine Country", a story about female friendships that is loosely based on her real-life girl group. Poehler discusses her experience as a Generation X-woman and how she processes the #MeToo movement and President Trump's administration.

'The disease to please': McCaskill on how to avoid leaving money on the negotiating table

Know Your Value contributor and Former Sen. Claire McCaskill has learned valuable lessons about negotiating from her time on Capitol Hill, and she shares her top six pieces of advice. She argued women aim to maintain peace and may miss out on opportunities to be assertive with their bosses.

Muslim woman responds to bigotry with a smile in photo with protesters

Shaymaa Ismaa’eel, 24, wanted anti-Muslim protestors to see her joy as a Muslim woman. While attending a weekend-long convention for American Muslims, Ismaa’eel posed for a smiling photo in front of the protestors holding signs with hateful messages against her faith. The photos went viral on social media, with her caption “On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment.”

‘Today’ host Dylan Dreyer opens up about miscarriage, secondary infertility

NBC Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shared a personal story on TODAY this week to bring awareness to secondary infertility. Secondary infertility occurs when a woman has one or more biological children, but struggles to conceive another. Dreyer, 37, said it’s something women shouldn’t be afraid to talk about.

Spanish-speaking women fighting cancer form sisterhood

Social worker Marla Vega saw a cultural barrier for Latino cancer patients, so she created a support group that also partners members with English speakers to accompany them at medical appointments. The group is called Grupo Morivivi, symbolic for the Caribbean plant that can close-up when touched but opens when properly cared for.

Girl born without hands won national handwriting competition because nothing can stop her

Sara Hinesley, 10, doesn’t let any physical challenge stop her from pursuing a love for writing. The third-grader was born without hands so she worked with her teacher to find a solution, holding her pencil between the end of her arms. Hineseley won the 2019 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest’s Nicholas Maxim Award, given to an entrant with a disability. Hinesley won $500 and hopes to inspire others.