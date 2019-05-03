What Caster Semenya IAAF discrimination case means for women and sport
A new ruling this week on a discrimination case against the International Association of Athletics Federation has larger implications for female athletes. Caster Semenya, a two-time Olympic track and field champion from South Africa, lost her appeal against the introduction of new regulation of testosterone levels for female athletes. Semenya has an intersex condition called Hyperandrogenism, meaning she has naturally higher levels of testosterone than the average woman.
A new organization, Supermajority, is continuing the momentum of female activism that spiked after the 2016 presidential election. Supermajority is created by three leaders: Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood; Alicia Garza, a founder of Black Lives Matter; and Ai-jen Poo, executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. The organization name is a reference to women making up the majority of the United States population.
Jean Case: How to get out of your comfort zone and into the "courage zone”
Jean Case is the CEO of the Case Foundation, first female chair of the National Geographic Society and author of "Be Fearless: 5 Principles for a Life of Breakthroughs and Purpose." Case shared with Know Your Value five ways that ordinary people can do extraordinary things by overcoming their fears.
Knock Down the House is about more than AOC. It’s about hope in American politics.
The new Netflix documentary "Knock Down the House" follows the journey of four women who ran for Congressional seats in the 2018 Midterms: Amy Vilela in Nevada, Cori Bush in Missouri, Paula Jean Swearengin in West Virginia, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York. Only Ocasio-Cortez won her race, but this review called the film “uplifting and hopeful for anyone who wants their political candidates to truly represent the communities they come from.”
Overlooked no more: Annie Edson Taylor, who tumbled down Niagara Falls into fame
Wednesday marked the anniversary of the death of Annie Edson Taylor in 1921, the first and oldest person to survive going over Niagara Falls in a barrel. Taylor was one of the women The New York Times highlighted in their series to honor remarkable lives whose deaths weren’t properly memorialized in their time. Taylor was a daredevil and showed bravery to successfully complete this stunt at age 62, and was the only woman to ever do so alone.
Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager opens up about feeling guilt over 'unexpected' third baby on the way
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager announced her pregnancy six days after co-host Hoda Kotb announced the adoption of a second child. Bush Hager discusses the difficulty of announcing a pregnancy, as it is a sensitive topic for those who are unable to become parents for a variety of reasons. The co-hosts share their support for each other, and Hoda encouraged those who are waiting that “everything happens right on time."
Princess Charlotte's new birthday photos show us she's growing up fast
Princess Charlotte is the fourth in line to the British throne, and showing a strong resemblance to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The Princess, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned four years old on Thursday and the royal family shared new photos from Kensington Palace to celebrate.
A sixth-grader was sick of coloring. So she skipped six grades to attend Cal State L.A.
The Early Entrance program at Cal State LA allows students like Mia Turel, 12, to feel challenged in their education. Turel was one of the 20 to 30 students accepted to the program annually, where students as young as 11 years old are eligible to apply. She is interested in studying disease prevention.