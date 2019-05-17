A mom and her son had graduation ceremonies on the same day. So one university surprised the mom after she skipped hers.
On Saturday, University presidents of Central Michigan University and Ferris State coordinated a mother-son milestone celebration. Sharonda Wilson planned to forgo her graduation ceremony when the date coincided with the date of her son’s. To her surprise, the university conferred her degree so they could turn their graduation cap tassels together in honor of their hard work.
No angels: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show won't be televised anymore
It was announced Friday that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will no longer be aired on network television. Leslie Wexne, the CEO of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, said in a memo that “fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow.” The company has received backlash in recent years due to lack of diverse representation in the show, including plus-size and transgender models.
Mika: The 4 mentors 'who had an impact on my psyche'
Mika Brzezinski shares the importance of mentorship in her own career, and how she has paid it forward with other women like Daniela Pierre-Bravo, her co-author of the new book "Earn It!". Brzezinski explains that mentors can be impactful both professionally and personally, and outlines the top four mentors in her own life.
Mika to mentees: Value where you are, show it every dayMay 15, 201901:07
Viral social media campaign #youknowme asks women to share their abortion stories
In light of Alabama’s governor signing a controversial abortion ban into law this week, Actress Busy Phillips encouraged her Twitter followers to share their personal abortion stories with the hashtag #youknowme. Phillips cited the statistic that one in four American women have an abortion before they turn 45.
Nike and pregnancy: Your questions, answered
On Mother’s Day, Nike released the next in its series of ads with a societal message and promoting female equality. The New York Times released an opinion video in response that shares the perspective of Alysia Montaño, an Olympian, US champion and former Nike-sponsor, who did not feel supported by the company. The conversation continues in this follow-up article that answers specific questions about Nike’s policies for pregnant athletes.
Inside Olivia Wilde’s long quest to make Booksmart, the “Training Day of high school movies”
Actress Olivia Wilde will make her feature directorial debut with Booksmart, out on May 24. The comedy shows the importance of female friendships, especially in the formative years of high school. Wilde also tells Vanity Fair that increasing female directors is not simply about encouraging, but rather about taking risks on others, as producer Megan Ellison did for her.