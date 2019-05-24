Melinda Gates is funding this Wall Street rebel who is teaching women to invest and stick it to the banks
Sallie Krawcheck is the CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a digital finance platform for women. And the company has some heavy-hitter investors, including former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, Wynn Resorts co-founder Elaine Wynn and Melinda Gates’ firm, Pivotal Ventures. Krawcheck uses her experience as former Citigroup CFO to empower women in their investments and to ultimately narrow the gender wage gap. The platform focuses on goal-planning and dismisses clickbait messages, including telling women not to buy lattes.
A Minnesota woman donated her kidney to a firefighter who rushed to help her daughter after a seizure
A mother in Minnesota paid it forward in a major way when she reunited with a firefighter in need of help. Volunteer firefighter Bill Cox helped Becca Bundy’s daughter in 2016, and years later they discovered that Bundy was the perfect match to be Bill Cox’s organ donor.
Mika's mentees: My toughest career challenges — and best pieces of advice
Know Your Value extols the idea of women lifting up other women, often in the form of mentor and mentee relationships. A few of Mika Brzezinski's mentees share valuable lessons they’ve learned and how it has shaped their lives both personally and professionally.
Mika to mentees: Value where you are, show it every dayMay 15, 201901:07
This Memphis 10-year-old is already an author and CEO. Now she's launching a shoe line
Kinyah Braddock, 10, created the B Chill Lemonade brand after her father encouraged her to brainstorm ideas for a new company. This is not your typical lemonade stand – B Chill has a spot in Hickory Ridge Mall in Memphis, TN. Braddock says her goal is to expand the brand to every continent in the world.
Warren, Ocasio-Cortez unleash fury over Steve Mnuchin’s role in Sears downfall
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) teamed up this week to take on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In a five-page letter, series of tweets and video, the two lawmakers address Mnuchin’s questionable history working with Sears company.
Frigid offices might be killing women’s productivity
If you must keep a sweater in your office during the summer, you’re not alone. Studies show that office temperatures are typically set to the comfort level of men, making it too cold for the average female preference. This article explains that the AC on blast is not just uncomfortable, it can be negatively affecting women’s performance in the office.
The first black woman to compete at Cannes finds her voice in Africa
Mati Diop, 36, is being recognized as the first black female director in the Cannes Film Festival main competition. Her qualifying film, “The Atlantics," is set in Senegal and focuses on a female lead as the archetypal waiting woman, rather than the typical heroic male journey. Diop has a personal connection as she is French-Senegalese.