Women’s rights issues like abortion, the pay gap, childcare, maternity health and more have taken center stage during the Democratic presidential debate in Miami. While abortion usually gets attention, other women’s issues are being taken more seriously than ever before on the campaign trail. This Vox.com article argues that the candidates will definitely need the women’s vote to win, and that many 2020 hopefuls have comprehensive plans to address these issues, unlike previous election years.

The gender gap in computer science research won't close for 100 years.

According to a study released Friday, the gender gap in computer science research won’t close for another 100 years. The Allen Institute found that in 2018, the number of male authors in a large collection of computer science papers was about 475,000 compared to 175,000 women. Judging by trends over the years, women will not achieve parity until 2137, if ever. Some reasons cited include a lack of female mentorship and men choosing all-male collaborators for their research teams.

Nancy Pelosi said the House will pass the Senate version of the border funding bill

After days of bipartisan infighting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would pass the Senate version of a border funding bill in order to provide aid for the children in detention. The bill includes $4.6 billion in funding toward the border crisis, which is the same amount allotted in the House’s version of the bill — however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that the Senate will not cut ICE or Department of Defense funding. For days, progressives argued for the House version, saying that they couldn’t trust Trump to allot the funds properly and that additional protections were needed. On Thursday however, Pelosi said the Senate version would be passed. “The children come first," Pelosi said in a statement. "At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available."

Harvard Business Review: Women score higher than men in most leadership skills

In light of the uptick in women running for U.S. office and the subsequent backlash against female leaders, Harvard Business Review updated some of its research from 2012. The findings proved once again that women are just as effective, if not more, than male leaders. They implemented 360-degree reviews to men and women leaders to assess their competence and found that women had a statistically significant advantage over men. Women particularly rated highly in taking initiative, acting with resilience, practicing self-development, driving for results, and displaying high integrity and honesty.

U.S. Women’s Soccer player Megan Rapinoe stands by comments about Trump and The White House

As the U.S. Women’s Soccer team fights its way through the 2019 FIFA World Cup, player Megan Rapinoe has been embroiled in a battle with President Donald J. Trump. Rapinoe said “I’m not going to the f------ White House,” in a video clip with Eight by Eight. She also has refused to sing the national anthem during games. President Trump criticzed her on Twitter, saying “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” When asked if she stood by her comment, she said: “I stand by the comments I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that.”

Elizabeth Banks: It's getting harder to make money in Hollywood

Actress Elizabeth Banks sat down with columnist Kyle Buchanan to discuss the changing face of Hollywood economics. She argued that there is a lot more work out there for people in production, but that it’s a lot harder to make a living than ever, particularly for people on the lower end of the production ladder. “In the old days, you could pay off student loans making a commercial — and that happened to me in the early 2000s!” said Banks. “That’s because the union did a great job of protecting us. Now, most commercials are nonunion, and somehow the advertising industry is getting away with that.

The 6 women running for president have answers

The New York Times asked 21 out of 22 the Democratic presidential candidates the same 18 questions regarding major issues in the U.S. They outlined the answers from all six women running. Questions include: “Do you think Trump has committed crimes while in office?” “Do you think it’s possible for the next president to stop climate change?” and “In an ideal world, would anyone own handguns?” Read answers from candidates Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Marianne Williamson.

FDA approves new injectable drug to boost women’s sex drive

A new drug called Vyleesi has been approved by the FDA to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), a condition affecting women that causes low libido and distress. Vyleesi is injected into the abdomen or thigh 45 minutes before patients expect to engage in sexual activity, but should not be used more than once in 24 hours or more than eight times per month. Vyleesi is only the second FDA-approved treatment for HSDD apart from Addyi, a once-daily pill that was introduced in 2015.