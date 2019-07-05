Women-created podcast network Earios slate features shows from Margaret Cho and more

Comedian Margaret Cho and actress Kimmy Gatewood will launch podcasts on the brand new Earios network, where the slogan is “podcasts by women, for everyone.” Earios creators are comedy agent Priyanka Mattoo and performers Maria Blasucci (“Mascots”) and Amanda Lund (“Fresh Off the Boat”). They found that despite the fact that women comprise half of podcast listeners, no women-run podcast companies existed. Earios will debut 12 new shows in 2019.

Academy invites 842 new members, 50 percent are women, 29 percent POC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 842 new members. Fifty percent of the invitees are women, and 29 percent are people of color. If they accept the invitations, the overall membership of the Academy will be 32 percent female, and 16 percent people of color. We are heading in the right direction: in 2015, women represented 25 percent of members and people of color were just 8 percent. The Academy has received criticism over the years for its lack of representation at the Oscars.

Megan Rapinoe: it's "ridiculous" that men's final is scheduled the same day as women's

The Women’s World Cup Final is Sunday, and so are two other men’s final tournament games. The women, whose semi-finals garnered 7 million views this week, will be competing with the Copa América and Concacaf Gold Cup finals, which will be played Sunday as well. U.S. champion Megan Rapinoe called the triple-booking “ridiculous and disappointing.” The Concacaf president has stated that this was due to a “clerical” error, while FIFA argued that the triple run will draw more attention to soccer in general.

Educated women are now the workplace majority, but don't get their fair share

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women 25 and older comprise 50.2 percent of the college-educated workforce, yet they’re still getting paid less. White women have to work 16 months to earn what white men make in 12 months, according to the data, while women of color must work longer. In one report, Georgetown University found that women make $26,000 less than men even though they had the same credentials.

Famed photographer Annie Liebowitz takes portraits of 5 women running for president

Vogue featured a photoshoot of five of the female presidential candidates. The photoshoot was conducted by famous portrait artists Annie Liebowitz. The women are seen hanging out together and even high-fiving in an office setting. The story in Vogue discusses why we need to ditch the female “electability” issue.

Women owe almost $3,000 more in student debt than their male peers

According to new research from the American Association of University Women, student debt disproportionately affects women. Women hold almost two-thirds of the country’s $1.46-trillion student debt. That’s $929 billion, compared to $531 billion held by men. That boils down to $3,000 more per women. To make matters worse, women are subject to a pay gap during and after graduation. Another cause of the debt gap is that women are more likely to incur other expenses like childcare.

Secret Service motorcade officer becomes first woman and Asian-American to join elite division

Alta Lauren Gunawan will be the first woman and the first Asian-American to ride the president’s Secret Service motorcade. Gunawan is of Indonesian descent. She will be the first line of defense for the president, vice president and foreign dignitaries while they travel. To get into the Secret Service, she had to command a 1,100-pound vehicle, which is seven times Gunawan’s weight. She failed her first time, but passed her second time.

Who are the best employers for women in 2019?

Estee Lauder, Ulta Beauty, University of Utah, Hallmark Cards and Principal Financial Group top the Forbes List of Employers for Women in 2019. Forbes compiled the top-10 list based on a survey of 60,000 U.S. employees, including 40,000 women in companies with more than 1,000 employees. Forbes took to account how these companies handled women-specific issues, as well as their diversity among top executives.

Age Discrimination is a women's issue that women tend to ignore

Research shows that women are the primary victims of hiring age discrimination, and yet, it’s not central to women’s rights issues, according to a Forbes assessment. Women over 65 are 80 percent more likely than men to wind up impoverished. Yet, Forbes noted that the National Women’s Law Center has not thoroughly addressed age discrimination about a decade. A source from the National Institute on Aging cites a subconscious revulsion with aging even on the part of women who will experience ageism.