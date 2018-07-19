In the Know: Women in the news 7/16-7/20

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

When Wives Earn More Than Husbands, Neither Partner Likes to Admit It

A growing number of women earn more than their husbands. But according to a new paper from the Census Bureau, even as the number of female breadwinners increases, both husbands and wives find themselves feeling uncomfortable by the shift, often to the point of lying.

The paper analyzed what participants told census surveyors about their earnings, compared with what their employers told the Internal Revenue Service in tax filings.

Why Women Volunteer for Tasks That Don’t Lead to Promotions

New research from the Harvard Business Review suggests that women are more likely to volunteer for “non-promotable” tasks: assignments that benefit the organization but likely don’t contribute to career advancement and performance evaluation.

For women, this can have serious consequences. If female employees are disproportionately burdened with tasks that have little visibility or impact, it will take them much longer to move forward in their careers.

Here Are Five Ways To Recover If You Get Lowballed In A Negotiation

Knowing what to do when you feel “ripped off” in the context of a business venture can be extremely overwhelming. But if this has happened, here are five ways you can recover your leverage. Reframing the conversation and the ability to pivot can have a big impact on your future growth and successes.

Tips for women heading to the executive suite

Career coach, Carol Kinsey Goman interviews five senior leaders across different industries on what it takes to step into a senior executive position. These leaders give tangible advice on how to navigate to the top, including an understanding of how perception is often linked to success.

Motherhood brings the most dramatic brain changes of a woman’s life

During pregnancy, childbirth, and breast-feeding, women experience a flood of hormones that primes the brain for dramatic change in regions thought to make up the maternal circuit. These affect the regions of the brain that enable a mother to multitask to meet a baby’s needs, help her empathize with her infant’s pain and emotions, and regulate how she responds to positive stimuli or to perceived threats.

Please Stop Asking This Unsettling Question To Women Everywhere

Often, women find themselves at the crossroads of having to choose between focusing on their career and the ‘body-clock-is-ticking’ argument. The “motherhood question” or “when are you having children?” is actually a shaming tactic that we need to stop.