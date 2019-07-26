House bill would withhold funds from World Cup until women get equal pay

Reps. Doris Matsui of California and Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have co-sponsored a bill that would withhold federal funds for the 2026 men’s World Cup unless the U.S. Soccer Federation offers equal pay to the women’s team. In a hypothetical situation posed by the legislators, if both teams won 20 games in a row, women would still be making 38 percent of the men’s salary. The women’s team has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which has entered mediation.

Mama Cax: What Losing A Leg Has Taught Me About Beauty

Mama Cax is a lifestyle blogger, former model and disabilities advocate. When she was only 14 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer and ultimately lost her leg. At first it was difficult, but Cax slowly gained confidence and turned her disability into a fashion asset. In honor of the 27th anniversary of the passage of the American Disabilities Act, Know Your Value interviewed Cax on her brand, her prosthetics, and her thoughts on disability access in the beauty industry.

How women should say no to thankless office tasks

If running personal errands is beneath your position, there are ways to say “no” without jeopardizing your relationship with your boss, according to experts. “Let the boss know you’re happy to do them when you have time, but otherwise you don’t want to take away from being able to do a good job at what you were hired for,” wrote Lois P. Frankel, author of “Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office.” Even if fetching coffee seems like no big deal, saying “yes” will set a precedent.

Why Elizabeth Warren says “persist” instead of “glass ceiling"

After analyzing common vocabulary being used in the presidential campaign, linguists found that the parlance has changed dramatically since the 2016 election, particularly when it comes to women’s issues. The term “glass ceiling” is notably absent from all the women’s campaigns in favor of more disruptive terms. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, for example, said she is prepared to “break things” while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wants to “persist.” Former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, used the words “glass ceiling” throughout her career.

What does real beauty mean in 2019?

Harper’s Bazaar surveyed 1,000 women across the U.S. to find out their definition of beauty in 2019. The study revealed that only 20 percent of women are currently happy with their bodies; millennials are the most self-critical of age groups; 98 percent believe beauty comes from within; 73 percent of women are most confident in their facial features while only 27 percent of women are most confident in a body feature. The survey also covered diets, beauty product usage and more.

Stop calling us "women in tech". It's marginalizing and it needs to evolve

Sarah Lahav, CEO of IT management company SysAid, argued the term “women in tech” has become degrading and disempowering. The mission of the “women in tech” movement has been unfocused and garbled, according to Lahav. “I believe ‘women in tech’ sends the message that, until some unspecified change comes about, women are victims.” As a CEO who said she is fighting for gender equity in tech, she argued that the gender gap is a systematic issue that cannot be fixed until women show more interest in STEM, or until their interest is encouraged.

The hidden economic costs that impact women

According to the World Economics Forum Global Gender Gap Report, it will take 202 years for women to achieve equal pay. There are hidden barriers between women and money. For example, only 2.3 percent of venture capitalist funding went to women-led companies in the last year. Nearly 43 percent of highly qualified women will take a break from their career of one year or more if they have children. By doing so, they experience an 18 percent decrease in earning power, and a 37 percent decrease if their break lasts three years or more.

Why Jennifer Lopez is more confident and happier than ever at 50

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and she couldn’t be happier. The highest-paid Latina actress in history, who has sold over 80 million albums, said that aging has only made her stronger. "I just don't think of myself as an age," she said on TODAY. "I just think of myself as me and I'm still doing what I've always done and this is what I do and I just keep doing it." She said to W Magazine: "Women get more confident as they get older. Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super insecure. And then it flips: Men get super insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful."

Gap Inc. Announces Nancy Green to Join Old Navy as President and Chief Creative Officer

Nancy Green, who is currently president and CEO of Athleta, will become the president and chief creative officer of Old Navy. The clothing brand will now be led by three women, including Green, CFO Katrina O'Connell and CEO Sonia Syngal. Old Navy is the most successful Gap Inc. property.