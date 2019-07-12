What mothers should teach their daughters about beauty

Studies show that young girls emulate their mothers’ self image. For example, if moms say negative things about their bodies while looking in the mirror, their daughters will, too. Meanwhile, some experts say that the “everyone is beautiful” movement rings false to kids, while constantly harping on a child’s beauty is also sending the wrong message. A new study also found that half of manager-level women had body image issues that was hurting their confidence at work, which means the stakes are high for future generations.

U.S. Viewership of the 2019 Women's World Cup was 22 percent higher than the men's final

According to Nielsen, 14.3 million viewers tuned into the 2019 U.S. Women’s World Cup Final, while 11.4 million tuned into the men’s final last year. The game also set a record for online streaming on Fox Sports, which reported 17.8 million viewers of the final match on social media. Despite overwhelmingly positive statistics, the players are only earning 7.5 percent of the prize money that men did last year. A gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation is pending.

Megan Rapinoe steals the show at the women's world cup parade

The U.S. women’s soccer team was greeted in New York City with a ticker tape parade on Wednesday. Superstar scorer Megan Rapinoe delivered a rousing speech to the crowd: “This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better, we have to love more and hate less. Listen more and talk less. It is our responsibility to make this world a better place.” She continued: “There’s nothing that can faze this group ... We got pink hair and purple hair. We got tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls and everything in between. We got straight girls and gay girls.” The crowd went wild.

It can't be worse: how Republican women are trying to rebuild

Republican women in Congress faced historic losses in 2018. And according to the Women’s Campaign School at Yale, it’s evident that they’re trying to regain footing for the 2020 midterms. Republican women dropped from 23 House representatives to 13, and they account for 31 percent of women in legislatures, an 8 percent drop from last year. The Democrats saw record gains for women in Congress, and Republican women are trying to learn from their methodology.

Women who stop drinking improve mental health, study finds

According to a new study from the Canadian Medical Association Journal, quitting drinking leads to better mental health in women, but not men. While men can benefit from alcohol abstinence, women showed a marked improvement in mental health after quitting. The reason for the outcome is unclear, but it’s possibly because women experience higher rates of depression in general, and because alcohol affects women more adversely. Life-long sober people were mentally healthier in general across gender lines.

Elizabeth Warren raises 19.1 million, nearing Joe Biden's haul and topping Bernie Sanders

In terms of fundraising, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is climbing the ranks of the Democratic primary election. In the second quarter, the Massachusetts senator raised $19.1 million all while refusing money from high-end donors. Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $21.5 million while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $25 million. Warren has pulled ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris as well as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is the only other candidate to refuse high-end donations. Warren’s contributions came from 384,000 contributors who gave more than 683,000 donations.

Old boys club gives ground as more women join real estate boards

Women are taking over as board directors of real estate investment trusts, which was a male-dominated area just a few years ago. This year, investment trusts in public real estate companies added 60 new female members, which comprise 50.4 percent of the new directors. Last year, 52 percent of the elected directors were women. In 2017 and in every year prior, the majority of elected directors were men. A real estate investment trust owns real estate that produces income, such as apartment buildings or hotels.

From bullied to bosses: How sisters Coco and Breezy launched their designer sunglasses brand

In this feature, Know Your Value interviewed twin sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson, two women from Minnesota who together launched the successful sunglasses brand Coco & Breezy Eyewear in 2009. The sisters were bullied in their hometown for being women of color. It’s poetic justice that their glasses would later be worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, Kelly Osbourne, Ashani, Nicki Minaj and Prince.