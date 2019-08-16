When white women are not allies

According to recent studies, black women experience more micro-aggressions at work than any other group. Since 32.5 percent of all management positions are held by white women (compared to 3.8 percent black women), it would be beneficial for everyone if white women were allies — yet often, they’re not, according to the surveys. CEOs including Angelina Darrisaw, Melissa Majors and La’Wanna Harris weighed in with advice for African-American women, including: “be your own advocate,” “increase your options,” and “speak your needs with clarity.”

California sued over law requiring women on corporate boards

California’s law SB 826 requires corporate boards of publicly-owned companies to include women. The conservative Washington activist group Judicial Watch is suing the state for what they believe is a “brazenly unconstitutional” law. The legislation currently calls for one woman per board. By 2021, every board must have two women on every five-member board, and three women on every six-member board. Failure to comply will result in a fine of $100,000.

The U.S. Open rewords mens and womens tickets competition

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova weighed in Thursday when the U.S. Open released its terms for fan prizes. The U.S. Tennis Association wrote on its website that competition winners will receive tickets to the 2019 Men’s Semifinals. Then, in paragraph two: “And if you don't win the grand prize, don't worry, there's more. You will have the chance to win 2019 women's semi-finals tickets." Navratilova wrote on her Twitter that she felt “disappointment” over the wording, while former tennis coach Judy Murray wrote: “great...until you come to paragraph two.” The U.S. Tennis Association has since changed the wording on its website to reflect more balance.

How women are creating success in financial services

Women face more hurdles than men when it comes to entering the finance industry. Women-owned businesses only receive about 2 percent of venture capital, and stereotypes persist that women can’t handle money. Sallie Krawcheck, founder of Ellevest, a finance company for women, was told by a major bank company: “Well, don’t women’s husbands manage their money for them?” Krawcheck stated that a company must be committed to diversity, or it won’t happen.

Everything you need to know about Zulresso, the first FDA-approved treatment for postpartum depression

NBC News Health editor Dr. Madelyn Fernstrom discussed Zulresso, the first-ever FDA-approved treatment for postpartum depression. She helped decipher the difference between the “baby blues” and something more serious.

Hollywood's leading ladies turned out to support women's right to desire

Rosanna Arquette, Paris Hilton and Tallulah Willis were among the stars who came out to honor Cindy Eckert, the founder of Addyi, a daily pill that treats Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD). HSDD affects one in 10 women, and is characterized by a loss of desire and marked distress as a result. The dinner event also focused on menopause, and Eckert’s new products in development, including a decal that detects date rape drugs in drinks and a flushable pregnancy test.

Women candidates are constantly asked about their electability. Here are 5 reasons that’s misguided.

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that Democratic voters favorr Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to take on President Trump in 2020 when the focus isn’t on “electability.” When it is, however, voters choose former Vice President Joe Biden. Many experts believe because of Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, voters are weary that certain candidates (women) can’t beat Trump. Vox looks into why this thinking is wrong.

Jobs that are dominated by men, where women are still underrepresented

Business Insider listed 10 jobs in which women are underrepresented. Other alarming details include the fact that it took until 2018 for a woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, only 7.8 percent of aerospace engineering jobs are held by women and just 10 percent of leadership roles in agriculture are held by women. Architects, software developers, financial analysts and camera operators are also predominantly men.