Gillibrand drops out of 2020 race

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential election Wednesday after failing to gain voter traction. Gillibrand ran on a progressive platform with a focus on women’s rights, but failed to outshine competitors like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Gillibrand averaged less than 1 percent of support in national surveys and decided drop out when she did not qualify to participate in the September Democratic debate.

How women can negotiate for better pay past their “peak earning age" at 44

According to a report from Payscale, women’s salaries peak at age 44, while men’s salaries peak at age 55. The existing gender pay gap and the career cost of motherhood only compounds the problem. Career experts offered negotiation advice to women who are nearing their peak, including: ask your boss what you can do better to help the company, know your worth by doing your homework and researching your position’s average salary, and ask the men what they’re making.

The 14-hour epic documentary “Women Make Film” dropped a trailer

Mark Cousins’ 14-hour documentary about the history of female-directed films will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7. The documentary uses more than 700 clips from 183 female filmmakers throughout history, and is narrated by Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Debra Winger and more. The first trailer for the documentary dropped Wednesday, revealing an all-star lineup and an in-depth look at women directors who haven’t received the acknowledgement they deserve.

College women are using war games to break into the male-dominated defense industry

Women comprise less than one-fifth of senior officials in the U.S. Department of Defense. To fight this inequity, the research nonprofit RAND selected 14 college women who are bound for defense careers to participate in a simulated war game. RAND designed the game to prepare the young women to tackle stressful wartime problems. RAND analyst Becca Wasser confirmed the majority of the young women opted for strategies that are being used by top military officials today.

Women's tennis has never been deeper in talent — the women’s U.S. Open title is up for grabs

The women’s U.S. Open in tennis began Monday, and it’s anybody’s guess who will win the title, according to Washington Post columnist Chuck Culpepper. A new, large wave of talent has made it difficult to predict the forerunners, with three different Grand Slam tournament champions, six different Grand Slam finalists, and 12 different Grand Slam semifinalists all competing. Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stevens, Garbine Muguruza, and Coco Gauff are among the many players to watch, according to Culpepper.

Women may be more adept than men at discerning pain

According to new studies, women discern pain more frequently than men, even when exposed to the same stimuli. Researchers don’t know what accounts for the difference yet, but the findings shine a light on medication practices. For example, women are more prone to report painful conditions, and so they’re also more likely to be prescribed opioids. Women are also more likely to get addicted to opioids than men, leading some doctors to advocate for more personalized therapy rather than a one-size-fits-all pain treatment for both genders.

Shelley Zalis: 5 ways to make a difference on women’s equality day

In honor of Women’s Equality Day on Sept. 2, Shelley Zalis, CEO of the women’s advocacy company The Female Quotient, shared tips on promoting equality in the workplace. For example, a McKinsey & Company study found that women are two times more likely than men to be mistaken for somebody more junior. Zalis proposes fighting this statistic by being a mentor and sponsor to someone who is different from you. Men are three times more likely to interrupt women than another man, so Zalis proposes placing an “interruption bell” in every meeting room.

Piper Perabo: Resistance Celebrity?

Actress Piper Perabo ("Coyote Ugly", "Covert Affairs") was arrested for civil disobedience for protesting the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and has been one of the more outspoken progressive celebrities. Slate writer Christina Cauterucci followed and profiled Perabo, who has lobbied for women’s reproductive rights, worker rights, immigrant rights, transgender rights and more. Her activism is also shaping her acting career. She has refused roles that feature violence against women, for example.