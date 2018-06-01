In the Know: Women in the news 8/31 - 9/6

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Women are now 42 percent of US breadwinners — but also 'underestimate the costs of motherhood'

Since the 1960s, the number of women breadwinners has quadrupled. As of 2015, according to a study from the Center for American Progress, approximately 64 percent of women identify as breadwinners or co-breadwinners in their families. Of those women, 37 percent are married and earning more than their husbands.

To solve America’s sexism, make workplaces more like Iceland’s

Iceland has been named the best place to work for women by the World Economic Forum for the past nine years. The Nordic nation was the first to require that employers prove they are paying women equally for doing equal work. A course in gender studies is a requirement in 27 of the country’s 33 high schools.

How women of color get to senior management

Women of color are projected to make up the majority of all women by 2060, meaning they will likely become the majority of the U.S. workforce. To increase diversity at senior executive levels, a case study was conducted on one group in particular: women of color in mid-level leadership.

Ayanna Pressley's surprise upset victory shows the power of women of color

Ayanna Pressley, in a surprise upset, has defeated 10-term Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano in Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District. She is now poised to become the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in the state's congressional history. This indicates that issues of representation rather than ideology are motivating voters in Democratic primaries.

Sexual violence haunts women with vivid memories decades later

Research published in Frontiers in Neuroscience found that women who are victims of sexual violence, even those who were not diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, had more intense memories sometimes decades after the incident took place.

How Dia Simms is leading the empire of hip hop's biggest mogul

President of Combs Enterprises, Dia Simms, shares the business benefits of diverse leadership and recalls the lessons she learned from Sean Combs himself.

