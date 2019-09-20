Here's what we learn from watching Adele Lim walk away from the pay gap

Adele Lim was a key screenwriter on the film “Crazy Rich Asians,” which earned hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. When producers invited her back for the sequel, they offered her $110,000 while offering her white male colleague between $800,000 and $1 million. Lim walked off the project, and wouldn’t come back even after the producers offered her more money. According to the director John Chu, Lim was responsible for adding cultural authenticity to the original script.

Investors may prefer companies with more women in the workforce

Researchers from top universities found that investors see value in gender diversity, and that they’re more willing to invest in companies with women on roster. The study looked at the gender make-up of managers at finance and tech companies, and asked investors where they would spend their money. The investors’ top choices were significantly correlated to gender diversity because they expected gender diverse companies to be more creative. The study was conducted by Stanford University, Northwestern University, Dartmouth College and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

As Harris Falters, campaign and allies mull what to do next

2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, once considered a top contender, has fallen to 5 percent support in the latest polls. She is in fifth place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. With just four months before the Iowa caucuses, Harris has lost traction in the last two debates and is also behind Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg in fundraising numbers for the quarter. Fundraising will continue to be a priority through September, as well as campaigning in Iowa.

Legendary journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Renowned ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts has passed away at age 75. Her death was caused by complications due to breast cancer. Roberts co-anchored “This Week” with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002 and served as chief congressional analyst and political commentator for ABC News for three decades. She wrote eight books, won three Emmys and was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008.

FIFA boss hopeful that Iran will lift ban on female soccer fans

For the 40 years since the Islamic Revolution in Iran, female soccer fans have been banned from entering World Cup stadiums. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is raising hopes that this will change. On Oct. 10, Iran will host a match against Cambodia, and Infantino has been urging the government to lift the ban. An activist named Sahar Khodayari died this month after setting herself on fire in front of a courthouse - she had been detained for dressing as a man for trying to get into a soccer match. Her death raised focused attention on Iran’s discriminatory practices.

Women were written out of science history. It's Margaret Rossiter's lifelong journey to fix that.

In the 1960s, Margaret Rossiter was told at her mostly-male Yale science history graduate program that there were never any female scientists. She made it her life’s mission to refute that. Her three volume study, "Women Scientists In America" chronicles women scientists from the 18th through the 21st centuries. She argued that women scientists were intentionally uncredited for their achievements and hidden from the public throughout history.

Women are more financially stressed than men. Here's how to overcome it.

A new study from the loan benefits company Salary Finance found that Millennial and Generation X women are more stressed about money than men. More women than men don’t believe they will have enough money for retirement, and more women with dependents have less than $1,000 in of all their accounts combined. These disparities are due to the gender pay gap, the costs of caring for children and elder relatives, and the discrepancy in student loans. Experts told Know Your Value that women can avoid stress by planning as much as possible.

The real cost of not wearing makeup at the office

According to studies, well-groomed women are likely to earn more than women who do not take as much time to get ready in the morning. However, it comes at a price to women. Writer Anisa Pubasari Horton said she spends 15 times more than her husband on grooming, such as makeup, hair care, haircuts, etc. She noted that finance publications wave off these expenses as “nonessential,” even though they are quite essential to boosting women’s careers.