Women in science face implicit bias

A new study found that scientific evaluation committees have implicit bias against women, and it affects their decisions when promoting employees. In the study, published in Nature Human Behavior, committees unconsciously associated the word “science” with “male,” and demonstrated clear bias against promoting women. However, when study subjects were informed about implicit gender bias in STEM careers, the committees worked to counteract their bias and ultimately promoted more women.

When men are afraid to interact with women at work, it harms the whole company

The #MeToo movement raised awareness about important women’s issues. Unfortunately, studies have also shown an unexpected consequence: most men don’t know how to interact with women in their companies because of the #MeToo movement. A new study shows that a growing portion of men are making decisions out of fear. For example, they aren’t hiring attractive women, or they’re reluctant to hire women who they will be interacting closely with.

More Republican women than ever are running for office

A record number of Republican women are applying to the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University, a boot camp for political hopefuls. The women hope to run in everything from local elections to Congress. Many of the women say they want to change the GOP image. The 2018 midterm election saw a spike in female elected officials in Congress, but out of 127 women, only 21 are Republicans.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, praised by Trump as ‘a warrior,’ is writing a book

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders landed a book deal for a memoir about her years working under President Donald J. Trump. The President once called Sanders a “warrior” for her loyalty to the administration. In a press release about the book, Sanders said: “I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump Administration and its critics for the future of our country.” The book will be published in fall 2020 on St. Martin’s Press.

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff shared an emotional exchange that went viral

All eyes were on Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open in women’s tennis this week. The tournament’s reigning champion Osaka beat Gauff on Monday, knocking the 15-year-old newcomer out of the competition. The two players shared a touching exchange that was captured on camera before a post-game interview. In it, Osaka invited Gauff to join her in the interview. Gauff was reluctant, saying she was going to cry, but Osaka encouraged her to let her feelings out. The moving moment went viral.

Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) hugs Coco Gauff of the United States (L) at the net after their match in the third round on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY on Aug 31, 2019. Geoff Burke / Reuters

Happy Birthday Beyoncé, the mom who proves she's a parenting queen, too

Beyoncé turned 38 on Wednesday. Throughout her career, the living music legend has been very open about her experiences with her children Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In USA Today’s roundup of Beyoncé’s gem quotes about parenthood, she discussed her difficult birth of the twins, raising her girls to be CEOs, and how men are missing out on the magic of pregnancy.

Elizabeth Warren won the summer but she still has a big challenge in front of her

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made huge gains this summer in fundraising for the Democratic presidential primary election, pulling ahead of former 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden. However, NBC’s Chuck Todd, Mark Murray and Carrie Dann argued that Warren has a long way to go before she wins the primary. They cited the journey of Howard Dean, who in 2003 came similarly close to overcoming George W. Bush in the Republican primary, but ultimately lost.

Meet the all-women “Hurricane Hunters” team facing down Dorian

In Lakeland, Fla., pilot crews in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are charged with flying directly up to hurricanes to gather data. They’re called the Hurricane Hunters, and this weekend for the first time ever, the team was comprised of three women. Lt. Lindsey Norman, Capt. Kristie Twining and Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington flew up repeatedly to gather information about Hurricane Dorian, which is moving north after ravaging the Bahamas.