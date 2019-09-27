The best company for working moms is...

Working Mother magazine released the top-100 businesses for working moms, using measures from parental leave to emergency childcare. Pharmaceutical giants AbbVie, Astellas Pharma U.S., Johnson & Johnson and Takeda ranked in the top-10 companies this year, along with business industry giants Bain & Company, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG. Of the top 100 companies, 81 percent let employees phase back into work gradually after parental leave for an average of 13 week, while 57 percent give all parents equal leave, regardless of gender. Know Your Value interviewed Working Mother Media president Subha Barry about the findings.

The NFL team run by women

Women make up nearly half of NFL fans, yet only 35 percent of all jobs in the league office are held by women. Women comprise only 29 percent of senior executive positions. However, the Philadelphia Eagles is an outlier in that more than half of the owner Jeff Lurie’s top advisers are women. The Wall Street Journal profiled the five women who advise Lurie on everything from pay bargaining to media and marketing.

US Equal Opportunity Commission says Facebook job ads discriminated against women and older workers

Last year, 66 Facebook users filed a lawsuit against several companies claiming that their job advertisement practices were discriminatory. In the suit, seven companies including Capital One, Nebraska Furniture Mart and Edward Jones targeted their job advertisements to young men only, excluding women and workers over the age of 55. The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission ruled in the plaintiffs’ favor. A Facebook feature allowed companies to mico-target the people who received their ads. This feature was eliminated in March amid controversy; Facebook ads pertaining to housing, employment, or credit cannot be targeted by age, gender or zip code.

Celebrity activists fighting the climate change crisis

Celebrities are taking to the streets and to Twitter to fight climate change. Refinery29 created a roundup of celebrities who are joining the fight, either in person or via the Internet. Model Gisele Bündchen attended the Climate Strike in Manhattan this weekend and held up a sign that read: “There is no Planet B!” Rapper Lizzo posted an image of a sign that read: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 percent terrified for our planet” (a play on her song “Truth Hurts.”) Singer Billie Eilish wrote on her Twitter feed: “TICK TOCK! our time is running out. the climate crisis is very real. we need to speak up and demand that our leaders take action.”

Why Pelosi and her party finally embraced impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a stunning reversal this week by deciding to launch impeachment inquiries against President Donald J. Trump after months of shutting down the idea. POLITICO writers published an exclusive story on Thursday outlining the inside story of the decision, including the moment when Pelosi left her notes on the plane before announcing the impeachment decision. Ultimately, the Ukraine scandal tipped the scales. “The facts drove the timing and the decision,” Pelosi told POLITICO in a brief interview. “And that’s what I’ve said all along — when we get the facts, we will be ready. And we’re ready.”

10 powerful women in finance share their ideas on achieving global parity

Entrepreneur Magazine interviewed 10 women who work in senior executive positions in finance about their thoughts on achieving parity in the workplace. Tips included: “It’s simple math. Women will have more opportunities to advance up the ladder if more women are in the workplace,” from President of Fidelity Investments Kathleen Murphy; “Women at the C-Suite level need to mentor and sponsor women in their companies,” from Caroline Tsai, EVP of Western Union; and “When we're recruiting, it’s essential to ensure that the folks who are doing the recruiting are also a diverse bench so we don’t end up just hiring people who look and sound like us,” from Lule Demmissie, President of Ally Invest.

The 2019 Emmys were a win for women, but not all of them

“Killing Eve,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fosse/Verdon” won big at the Emmys last weekend, with actress Michelle Williams delivering an epic winning speech for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. During her remarks, Williams said “The next time a woman, and especially a woman of color — because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white, male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job — listen to her.” That said, women of color were underrepresented in nominations and wins this year. “When They See Us” only won two out of 16 Emmy nominations, with director Ava Duvernay ultimately losing to Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”) for Best Director.

Greta Thurnberg: Trump’s tweet about her “doesn’t make any difference”

On Monday, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg stunned the world by delivering an impassioned speech at the United Nation’s climate summit. U.S. President Donald J. Trump posted a sarcastic tweet in response, writing: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” On a Scandinavian talk show, Thunberg responded to the tweet with no surprise. "Well of course I [sense sarcasm], but yeah of course he's going to write that," she told the host.