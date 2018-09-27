In the Know: Women in the news 9/24 - 9/27

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Christine Blasey Ford: Key moments in her testimony, including she's 100% sure it was Kavanaugh

Palo Alto psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford gave a powerful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday about her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 1982. She testified after first going public with her allegation in The Washington Post last week. During her testimony, Dr. Ford said, “I believed he was going to rape me,” adding she was certain that it was Kavanaugh who assaulted her.

Here's how much more money married men are making than everyone else

According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, married men earn significantly more money that single men, married women and single women. Guillaume Vandenbroucke, author of the report, notes one possible reason for this: "It might be that men with higher wages are more likely to marry; therefore, the average married man earns a higher wage than the average single man."

Obesity to become leading cause of cancer in women

A new report from Cancer Research UK says that obesity will supersede smoking as the leading preventable cause of cancer in women in the UK. The charity estimated that 23,000 British women will develop obesity-related cancers by 2035 – just 2,000 fewer than the number of cases caused by smoking. If the trend continues, the group says obesity will become the most common cause of cancer in women by 2043.

Want to get rich buying art? Invest in women

Author Mary Gabriel writes that art galleries all over the world are adding more female artists to their rosters. Museums like the Uffizi in Florence are reevaluating their collections and numerous other institutions have been showcasing exhibitions of art by women. As the fall auction season begins, the art market is making “a long overdue correction.”

Inside Fortune's 2018 Most Powerful Women in Business list

From Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson to GlaxoSmithKline’s Emma Walmsley, see who made and missed Fortune’s list. This year saw a drop in the number of female CEOs leading Fortune 500 companies (32 to 24), a reminder that momentum can stall. The magazine’s list mirrors the lack of diversity in companies’ C-suites, highlighted by the departure earlier this year of PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi. The Most Powerful Women in Business list is based on four criteria: the size and importance of the woman’s business in the global economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career, and her social and cultural influence.

Research: women and men are equally bad at multitasking

A study from Harvard debunks the popular stereotypes that women are generally better at multitasking. Researchers implemented a computerized task that was designed to resemble everyday life activities and, at the same time, that was grounded in the most comprehensive theoretical model of multitasking activities. Among the 66 females and 82 males who participated in the exercise, the results showed no differences between men and women in terms of serial multitasking abilities.

Why women invest 40 percent less than men (and how we can change it)

TODAY financial editor, Jean Chatzky, cites research proving that women perform better than men when it comes to investing in returns, yet overall they invest 40 percent less money than men do. Chatzky provides tips on how women can start investing confidently in the market.