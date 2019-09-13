The secret power of menopause

Menopause is often maligned as the end of femininity, or as a cantankerous time in a woman’s life that just goes on and on (according to Freud). A new conversation is arising, however, in which menopause signifies a new start for women, according to an analysis by Liza Mundy in The Atlantic. Mundy points to women presidential candidates, female news anchors and to three new books shifting the narrative:“The Slow Moon Climbs” by Susan Mattern, “Flash Count Diary” by Darcey Steinke, and “No Stopping Us Now” by Gail Collins.

Gender equality: no room at the top for female scientists

According to a new study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, women make up more than half of graduate and post-graduate students in life sciences. Yet, in 541 universities in Europe, the U.S. and Australia, women only make up one-fourth of life science professors. In a different study, 99 percent of female chemists said that they had either experienced or witnessed a barrier to entry into higher-level positions.

Four women officials blazing a new trail in hockey

This week, four women officiated National Hockey League prospect tournaments in arenas throughout the United States. It’s the first time women have ever officiated NHL-affiliated events. The National Hockey League has been actively recruiting new officiates, usually former players. Candidates go through a rigorous selection program, where the amount of female candidates has increased each year; in 2014, only one woman tried out. This year, 11 women tried out, and four of them made it to the NHL. All four of the women played college hockey.

The Handmaids Tale author Margaret Atwood on #MeToo: "Believe all women? I don't believe all anything"

The #MeToo movement makes an appearance in Margaret Atwood’s new book “The Testaments,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1985 dystopian novel “The Handmaids Tale.”

In an interview with People.com, 79-year-old Atwood warned #MeToo Activists: “But believe all women? Women schwomen—I don’t think you should believe all anything. It’s not fair to single out a group and turn them into angels. Sooner or later someone’s not going to live up to that, and it will be used to discredit everyone else who may be telling the truth.”

"Why women kill" actor Leo Howard praised series star Lucy Liu "she is so on top of her game"

The Mark Cherry 80s mystery drama series “Why Women Kill” debuted on CBS All Access to critical acclaim. In it, actress Lucy Liu plays a socialite who has an affair with an 18-year-old. According to her co-star Leo Howard, Liu is a leader on set who sets a pleasant work environment. In the interview with PopCulture.com, Howard said Liu was “professional” and “so on top of her game.” “Why Women Kill” is streaming four episodes on CBS All Access. New episodes premiere Thursdays.

How getting sick on live TV 7 weeks pregnant sparked a Know Your Value moment

At seven weeks pregnant, NBC Correspondent Julia Ainsley was called to cover Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement on May 29. She didn’t realize she was on the air when she announced that she was going to be sick. She ran out of frame and vomited in some bushes. In a first-person account, Ainsley detailed the choices she’s had to make between her career and her baby, as well as her relationship with Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski, whom she considers a mentor.

I refuse to listen to white women cry: how Rachel Cargle built a brand and a business from calling out white feminism

Washington Post writer Marisa Meltzer profiled Rachel Cargle, an African-American activist who has built a career by lecturing about white feminism and its failings. Cargle travels the U.S. delivering lectures. She also teaches through Instagram, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers. Her tough-love lecture “Unpacking White Feminism” is usually delivered to a progressive white female audience to push them to do more, and to actively embrace intersectionality in their feminist activism.

Baby in the office? Providence male mayor’s habit sparks debate

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza brings his 1-year-old child Omar to work. The little boy has cropped up at ribbon cuttings, news conferences, and a closed-door meeting with the governor. He installed a bassinet at City Hall. Supporters say it’s setting an example on how to be an involved parent while working long hours, while critics say it’s a double standard, and that women would be punished for doing the same thing.

Harris, O’Rourke lament lack of abortion questions at Houston debate

Presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris posted tweets immediately after the debate last night lamenting the fact that no questions were asked about abortion. The three-hour debate in Houston covered health care, gun violence, trade and foreign policy. Meanwhile, analysts don’t believe there was a clear standout winner in last night’s debate.