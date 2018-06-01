In the Know: Women in the news

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Building a career is more of a priority than having kids, say single American women

A 2018 study by Hill Holliday and Origin outlines the top priorities of married women, single men, and women who have never been married and have no children. The survey included 1,217 diverse and qualified candidates between the ages of 30-45. The results of the study placed career, living on your own, and financial security above getting married for single women. Single women in the study claim that establishing a career for themselves is four times more important than having children. Modern women seem to be rejecting the perception that women are ‘missing out on all that life has to offer’ and are focusing on themselves and their career growth. The study indicates there is a clear rise in women focusing on their career; read the study to find out more.

The power of more than one woman on a board

Only 25% of S&P 500 companies have more than two women on their board, and according to research done by Kramer & Associates, Alison Konrad and Sumru Erkut from Wellesley Centers for Women, two women is not sufficient in changing work culture. The research shows that one woman is viewed ‘as a token’ but feels very limited in shifting the conversation in the work place, because her male colleagues view her as different. Two women, according to the study, give women a little more support but the attitude of male counterparts remains the same. Three is the magic number for facilitating change according to the same study. Women in threes have an easier time splitting responsibility and echo similar messages from their female colleagues.

Why Women Professionals Must Keep Fighting

Aside from an evident gender wage gap,, women also see a gender opportunity gap, one that men do not see, according to a LinkedIn study in partnership with CNBC. The statistics show that women fill only 17% of leadership roles, whereas men are more likely to believe that women are receiving as many promotions as they are despite the fact that the numbers state otherwise. The culture will only change if women start that conversation together. Read this article to find out how Liz Elting is fighting for change.

Why women need mid-career mentors

Mentorship should not be viewed as a positon of hierarchy but instead as an opportunity to be bidirectional and learn from an ensemble of people. Often women feel embarrassed by the idea of seeking out help, but that mentality shifts once a mentor – apprentice relationship is formed. The need to prove your value does not leave once reaching a certain position in a business; CEOs still need to prove their value and there is no reason that women at all levels should not seek out a mentor to help them just as men do.

Why Young Women Might Get More Women Elected

In 2018, women are running for political office in record numbers. The structure for a lot of these young female candidates is the idea that women are undervalued and underrepresented, attracting other young female voters who might agree. One third of young women between the ages of 18 – 34 are more likely to vote for a woman over a man.

At Wimbledon, Married Women Are Still 'Mrs.'

Wimbledon, the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to give equal prize money to men and women, only made this change in 2007. The tournament still has yet to give equal amount of slots to women as men. This article address the gender differences that are still part of the world-renowned tournament and how some have changed.

Research: Women Ask for Raises as Often as Men, but Are Less Likely to Get Them

This Harvard Business Review article explores gender in the work place. According to past research, women were less likely to negotiate their salaries, however, according to new research, women ask just as often as men do, but they do not get the same results. In truth, women simply do not get the raise they ask for at the same rate that men ask for and receive an increase. Asking for a raise does not mean a guarantee of getting a raise, especially if you are a female. Read the case review to understand why.