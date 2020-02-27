Know Your Value and Forbes are partnering to celebrate 50 trailblazing women over 50

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Women who are 50 and older are unstoppable!

That’s why Forbes and Mika Brzezinski’s Know Your Value are teaming up for a special “50 over 50” feature celebrating women who have achieved notable success at mid-life and beyond.

This summer, the stories of these trailblazing women will come to life in a special July print edition of Forbes dedicated to “Inclusive Capitalism” as well as on Forbes.com and KnowYourValue.com. Brzezinski, who will be a guest editor for the Forbes feature, will also showcase the women on her MSNBC show, “Morning Joe.”

“In sharing the stories of 50 incredible women over 50, we’re providing a template to help women become better advocates for themselves, express their own worth and share tangible, relatable advice that supports all women,” Brzezinski said.

The announcement comes on the heels of Brzezinski releasing “Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success — At 40, 50, and Beyond.”

Randall Lane, Forbes’ chief content officer said, “Our 50 Over 50 platform will shine a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules of success, shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce, and inspiring women — and men — through all stages of their careers.”

It has been shown that women who are mid-life and older are playing a much bigger role in today’s labor force. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women over 55 are the fastest growing age and gender workforce category. In fact, 3.6 million women over 55 will be added to the U.S. workforce by 2026. In contrast, the number of men over 55 working is projected to decline by 3 percent.

For the first time in three years, Forbes is devoting a single-topic issue to the “50 Over 50” feature. The “Inclusive Capitalism” edition will spotlight entrepreneurs and business and societal leaders who are coming together to reinforce the concept that everyone has a chance to succeed.

In order to drive submissions for the 50 Over 50 feature, Forbes has created a dedicated site www.forbes.com/50over50 where readers can share inspiring stories and nominate women for consideration.