Success has no age limit: Meet the women over 50 creating social change at scale

Women over 50 are unstoppable — and a new “Impact List” released by Know Your Value and Forbes proves it.

The list, released on Wednesday morning, highlights 50 women over the age of 50 who are changing their communities and the world in ways big and small through social entrepreneurship, law, advocacy and education. It’s the second chapter of Forbes and Know Your Value's 50 Over 50 project, which launched in June.

“The dynamic of our society has changed and there’s a shifting attitude toward this age group. These women are not only accepted in their positions, they’re respected and effective in what they do,” said Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski.

"Every person on this list has a pay-it-forward mindset and is working to solve some of society’s biggest issues, including healthcare access for all, food security, rights for the differently abled, and much more," said Forbes' Maggie McGrath.

Valerie Biden Owens, President Biden’s younger sister and co-founder of Owens-Patrick Seminar Group, is an honoree on the list and joined Brzezinski on Wednesday's "Morning Joe" to discuss her journey.

"I didn't have a game plan. But I always knew that I wanted to be in the game,” said Owens. “ … I've managed [my brother’s] campaigns for seven consecutive Senate races, and then the two bids for the presidency. So I've, I've been with them all along. And in, in the meantime … it was only after 50 that I started to go on side journeys or adventures of my own.”

Other notable list makers include:

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 68, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations:

Ala Stanford, 50, founder, Black Doctors Covid Consortium:

Judith Spitz, 66, founder, Break Through Tech:

Angela F. Williams, 57, president and CEO, Easterseals:

Shifra Rubin, 71, immigration judge, Department of Justice:

Janet Napolitano, 63, professor and director, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the new Center for Security in Politics, Berkeley Public Policy:

Natalye Paquin, 60, CEO and Chair, Points of Light Foundation:

Hali Lee, founder, 54 Asian Woman Giving Circle:

Val Demings, 64, congresswoman:

