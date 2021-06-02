Know Your Value and Forbes releases its inaugural '50 over 50' list

Women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond are unstoppable. And the women on Know Your Value and Forbes’ inaugural “50 over 50 list” are living proof.

The list, revealed by Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, celebrates 50 women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

Forbes’ 2021 “Inclusive Capitalism” issue features four split covers featuring honorees Vice President Kamala Harris, TV screenwriter, producer and author Shonda Rhimes, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood and CEO of The RealReal Julie Wainwright.

Other notable list makers include:

Mary Barra, 59, Chair and CEO, General Motors Company

Rosalind Brewer, 58, CEO, Walgreens

Ina Garten, 73, Chef and TV Host

Katalin Kariko, 66, Biochemist and Senior VP, BioNTech

Kim Ng, 52, General Manager, Miami Marlins

Catherine O'Hara, 67, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress

Nancy Pelosi, 81, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Maria Salazar, 59, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives

Julie Wainwright, 64, Founder and CEO, The RealReal

According to Brzezinski, the honorees are proof that women over 50 have entered a new phase of power, impact and financial independence.⁠

Forbes

“The dynamic of our society has changed and there’s a shifting attitude toward this age group. These women are not only accepted in their positions, they’re respected and effective in what they do,” said Brzezinski.

She added, “There’s a big takeaway from this list for women who are in their 50s and beyond: You have extraordinary value. You have skills. You are being counted. You are not a second thought.”