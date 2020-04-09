Lady Gaga has a surprisingly simple way you can help during this difficult time

Lady Gaga is the first to admit that not everyone can financially support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. But one thing that everyone can contribute that is free and essential right now is kindness.

“Kindness currency is absolutely free, and anyone can give it,” the Grammy-winning artist told “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Thursday. “And if we start to channel that as an artistic community, while partnering with CEOs and tech companies, as well as philanthropists, we can make this into a much bigger coalition that is about being kind.”

That’s part of the reason why Lady Gaga is curating “One World: Together at Home,” a coronavirus benefit concert on April 18, which will run on networks across the U.S. and on YouTube, to celebrate and raise money for the healthcare workers who are on the frontline of the pandemic.

The idea blossomed after Lady Gaga spoke to 68 corporate leaders to talk about the spirit of kindness. As a result, they are fundraising in an international effort to help medical workers and patients. The funds will also go toward scientific research.

“I know distinctly that the position that I'm in in my home environment — is very different from somebody that's living in an unsanitary environment where it's very dense, where they can't get clean food, where they don't have a job or they're losing their job,” said Lady Gaga. “They can't feed their children, they can't feed themselves. Maybe they're in a situation where there's domestic abuse in the household.”

The singer said she sees the concert as opportunity to create a two-hour cultural moment that highlights the global community and harnesses kindness.

“I feel that we are actually witnessing an absolute triumph of bravery and courage that is unprecedented during a global pandemic and that the medical community should be celebrated,” said Lady Gaga, who was joined by IBM’s Ginny Rometty and PepsiCo’s Kirk Tanner. She noted the concert isn’t a fundraiser as the money, $35 million, has already been raised.

“Just sit back and enjoy the show because I also do believe that entertainers and artists have the unique ability to make people smile,” Lady Gaga said. “I would like to give them permission to smile during this time and to laugh when they can. No matter how hard it gets, I want to remind them that there are artists that really love them.”

The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Appearances and performers will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.