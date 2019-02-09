Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Feb. 9, 2019, 1:13 PM GMT By Renee Morad

To the career-minded lady, nothing says love like a thoughtful gift that can help lift her up on her journey toward success.

From a plush lavender spa pillow to a cuff bracelet with a mantra of motivation, these gift ideas go beyond the traditional red roses and chocolates (though you certainly can’t go wrong with those, either). Below, some gifts to remind a special woman in your life that she’s truly valued.

1. Sonoma Lavender Neck Pillow, $45.95 on Amazon

Get this … for the woman who desperately needs a spa day but is short on time.

Why we love it: This soothing neck pillow, after a two-minute nuke in the microwave, gives off warmth and a subtle scent of lavender, which is known to reduce anxiety and improve mood. If you want to go overboard for the overachieving woman in your life, consider pairing this with Sonoma’s spa booties and heat wrap.

2. Nixplay Original WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame, $239.99 on Amazon

Get this… for the lady who loves to look at smiling faces.

Why we love it: With 10GB of storage and the ability to sync up to five frames, this is the perfect desk accessory for a mom or grandmother in search of real-time photo updates of her family while she’s plugging away at work. Photos can be sent directly to the frame using email or an iPhone or Android app. You can also use the frame to watch high definition videos with audio from a USB or SD/SDHC card.

3. Savino Wine Preserver, $49.95 on Amazon

Get this … for any woman who loves a glass of wine at the end of a long day.

Why we love it: This wine carafe, made of durable glass and BPA-free plastic and silicone, preserves and keeps wine fresh for up to a week. Open a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon on a Monday, and you can still savor its sweetness days later.

4. Paper Hydrangea Bundle Bouquet, $18.47 on Amazon

Get this … for a true romantic.

Why we love it: These handmade paper hydrangeas are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they have thin wicker stems that are used as reed diffusers for aromatherapy. Indeed, this bouquet will never die and emits a fragrance of your choosing (oils sold separately)—a unique twist on more traditional roses.

5. Weekly Meal Planner Notepad, $10.99 on Amazon

Get this … for the super-organized lady who loves to plan ahead.

Why we love it: This pretty weekly meal planner notebook offers six months’ worth of tear sheets with a list of days and a designated area to jot down your grocery list.

6. Smart Voice Language Translator Device, $156.91 on Amazon

Get this … for the language lover.

Why we love it: With 38 languages and two-way translation, this device is perfect to use when visiting a new country or doing business with customers or clients overseas. It works wherever there’s WiFi or 4G.

7. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $239.95 on Amazon

Get this… for the jetsetter.

Why we love it: These wireless headphones are stylish, comfortable and provide high-quality sound for listening. It’s the perfect companion for business trips or even joining a conference call remotely.

8. Gold Plated Bangle Bracelet; $19.99 on Amazon

Get this… for the woman seeking a bit of inspiration.

Why we love it: The beautiful bracelet says it all: You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are. Give the gift of empowerment and motivation with this stylish accessory.

9. “What I love About Us” Fill-In Journal, $10.38 on Amazon

Get this… for the sentimental woman.

Why we love it: With fill-in-the-blank lines, this journal allows the giver to get personal. It’s a gift that’s sure to leave a lasting impression and that the recipient will cherish for years to come.

10. “Know Your Value,” by Mika Brzezinski, $13.99 on Amazon

Get this … for the women in your life who deserves to have it all.

Why we love it: The re-release of Mika Brzezinski’s “Know Your Value” offers a fresh take on advice for getting what you’re worth as a woman during the era of the #MeToo movement. There’s a breadth of advice, from tips on salary negotiation to finding your unique voice. It’s a must-have for any woman in search of getting what she deserves.