Mary Mazzio's incredible journey from Olympic rower to social justice filmmaker

In some ways, Mazzio has come full circle. The documentary tells a story about rowing, the sport that catapulted Mazzio to the Olympics in 1992. At the time, she didn’t know that a handful of poor Black kids in Chicago were forming the first rowing team of its kind back then, too.

“A friend of mine said, ‘hey, have you read this book about this team on the west side of Chicago?’” Mazzio said. “I told her ‘there was no such thing!’”

Mazzio was thrilled to be wrong. The book, published this year, was “A Most Beautiful Thing” by Arshay Cooper.

Cooper was from the west side of Chicago, and his life could have ended very differently. He attended a very violent high school. His friends and family moved in and out of gangs and prison while his mother battled an addiction to drugs. Back then, Cooper was told repeatedly that he wouldn’t make it past the age of 18. Then, he learned to row.

Mazzio read about his incredible story and reached out to Cooper.

Arshay Cooper and mother Linda Medley Clayton Hauck for 50 Eggs

An unlikely filmmaker is born

Mazzio was born one of four kids into a poor family in Boston.

“My mother couldn’t rub two nickels together,” she said.

Mazzio became an athlete in grade school and acquired scholarships and work study jobs to make her way through college at the Massachusetts women’s college Mount Holyoke. She rowed for the school team, the Lyons. She considered herself very privileged.

Mary Mazzio, center, on the U.S. National team when she was just out of college. Courtesy of Mary Mazzio.

“I did not come from money, but I never would have seen the inside of a college had my skin been a different color,” said Mazzio who is White.

Mazzio would move up to compete in the U.S. women’s rowing team at the Olympics in Barcelona.

“Rowing is about the grind. There is no glory. There is no press. We’re not the marathon runners or the downhill skiers,” said Mazzio.

Mary Mazzio at the 1991 World Championships. Courtesy of Mary Mazzio.

After years of learning, competing and growing among other women, Mazzio attended Georgetown University Law School, where she encountered sexism regularly.

“What I noticed was the silence of women. I remember thinking, ‘what’s this?’” Mazzio recalled. “I spoke up in class one time and a man came up to me after and said ‘boy, I didn’t know that a woman could be that funny.’ I was like, what is this the 1950s?”

Mazzio used such humor and determination to get by, eking her way up to become partner in a Boston litigation firm.

“I would be at a table and I would say something. A male colleague, five minutes later, would say exactly what I said and he would be heard and I wouldn’t,” she said. “I would chirp up and say ‘what am I, chopped liver?’ Everyone has their own way of dealing with it.”

As her life became easier and more luxurious—lattes, a car, a parking garage under her building —Mazzio became increasingly uneasy. On a pro bono level, she was helping indigent tenant clients in court. But it wasn’t enough.

“It was so depressing to me over time that I could be helpful to a number of people, but not helpful from a policy or scalable standpoint,” Mazzio said.

She considered politics for a minute but shied away from the public nature of it all. Instead, she decided on filmmaking and attended Boston University film school.

Mary Mazzio and Coach Mike Teti on location in Chicago. Clayton Hauck for 50 Eggs

“I was always profoundly moved by film,” Mazzio said. “I always assumed I’d be writing scripts with my name on the back of the chair, writing stories about women that I didn’t see. Where are the big-thighed, irritatingly smart, funny, angry women who have their periods and struggle? I was like ‘I’m gonna make that movie.’”

Her first movie was called “A Hero for Daisy,” so named because she wanted her then-baby daughter Daisy to see female heroines on screen. Though it was Mazzio’s first film and it had no distributors or sponsors initially, “A Hero for Daisy” became a national success. Mazzio toured the country giving talks about female sports heroes to colleges and beyond. The film aired on ESPN Classics and garnered widespread media coverage, as well as sponsorships from New Balance and Welch’s.

A mother, wife, ex-lawyer and jock in her mid-30s, Mazzio’s brand new fate as a filmmaker was sealed. She formed 50 Eggs in 2000, enlisting her dream crew for every film.

“From project to project, we say ‘they’re not just films, they’re missions. And how do we think about moving the needle on social impact?’” she said.

Mazzio has two kids and lives with her husband Jay Manson in Boston. Daisy just graduated from Yale and is a professional rower.

“A Most Beautiful Thing” moves to the screen

For a brief time in the 1990s, Cooper and some of his schoolmates competed in a rowing team thanks to an experimental high school program. The group was suddenly thrust into an extremely white, moneyed sport. They competed in a few races, never placing first—but they got better all the time. The experience never left the men, who were scarred by tragedies but who mostly grew up to be entrepreneurs. Cooper’s book depicts that time and how it affected the men’s lives.

Mazzio tweeted to Cooper that she read and enjoyed his book. Cooper replied right away. It was his idea to make a film, Mazzio said.

The Manley Team on location in Oakland. Richard Schultz/50 Eggs

“He didn’t just tweet to me. He was tweeting to Ava DuVernay, to Will Smith, Scorcese. But he tells me ‘you’re the only one who answered my call,’” Mazzio recounted.

The two shared similar DNA when it came to a love of rowing, Mazzio said, and by then she’d had experience filming documentaries from Compton to Harlem to the dark corners of sex-trafficking on the Internet. But she was still extremely wary of her privilege while talking to Cooper about making the film.

“He and I talked a long time. I said, ‘look I’m a White woman.’ But again, I answered his call,” said Mazzio. “And the goal always for me was to amplify his voice. This was not Mary’s story according to Arshay [Cooper]. This was Arshay’s story full and through.”

The Manley Team on location in Oakland. Richard Schultz/50 Eggs

Mazzio enlisted Hill to produce the film, who connected her to Wade, 9th Wonder and Common. During filming, Cooper surprised the crew by saying he wanted to reunite the group of rowers and compete again. The film now serves as a retrospective and a real-time comeback.

Covid-19 struck after filming, which slowed distribution in theaters. But after the murder of George Floyd in May, everyone involved in the production was determined to get the film into the world, Mazzio said.

“The message of Arhsay has taken on a new resonance, and it has to be now,” said Mazzio.

The film is currently streaming on Peacock. Fifty percent of profits will go to Arshay Cooper’s work, his rowing and inclusion efforts, trauma research and the NAACP. “A Most Beautiful Thing” has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award.

“To walk a mile in Arshay’s shoes - people are not coming out of the experience of watching the movie defensive,” said Mazzio. “They’re wondering ‘what can I do?’”