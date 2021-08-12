Meet the 50 women over 50 shaping the future of science, tech and art

Success has no age limit, and a new list from Forbes and Know Your Value proves it.

The “50 Over 50: Vision list,” released on Thursday, highlights exceptional women who are shaping the future of science, technology and art.

As part of the launch, Forbes profiled 71-year-old designer Eileen Fisher, who founded her company in 1985. Fisher combined her passion for fashion and sustainability to provide fashion-forward clothing while improving the environment and leaving the world better than she found it.

Forbes and Know Your Value’s “50 Over 50” platform is dedicated to highlight women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often overcoming formidable odds or barriers. In addition to the “50 Over 50: Vision” list, Forbes has published a sub-list focused on Impact. The next list will focus on women working across Wall Street, venture capital and impact investing. The first inaugural “50 Over 50” list was published in June.

“Women over the age of 50 are taking their careers into their own hands while disrupting industries and shattering age and gender norms,” said Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen. “The visionaries on the list are leaving a lasting imprint on society and culture with their unique scientific and artistic visions. Through their dynamic ideas, they are proving that there is no deadline for success—or for the most creative and fulfilling years of your life.”

“The dynamic of our society has changed and there’s a shifting attitude toward this age group. These women are not only accepted in their positions, they’re respected and effective in what they do,” said Know Your Value’s Mika Brzezinski.

She added, “There’s a big takeaway from this list for women who are in their 50s and beyond: You have extraordinary value. You have skills. You are being counted. You are not a second thought.

The 50 women were chosen by scores and insight provided from three judges: Grameen CEO Andrea Jung; fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg; and Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder of Act One and one of America’s richest self-made women. Editors at Forbes helped refine the list, weighing a several factors, including nominee’s scientific or artistic vision to the impact they’re having in fields like health, robotics, music, dance, and more.

Other notable honorees on the “50 Over 50: Vision” list include:

Madeline Bell, President & CEO, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Marian Croak, Vice President of Engineering, Google

Kimberly Godwin, President, ABC News

Kathrin Jansen, Senior Vice President, Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer

Patricia Marroquin Norby, Native American Art Curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art

Jonelle Procope, President & CEO, Apollo Theater

Sylvia Rhone, Chairwoman & CEO, Epic Records

Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO, SpaceX

You can see the whole list here.