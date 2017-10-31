If the thought of walking into your boss’s office to negotiate a raise, a promotion or even a vacation makes you a little uncomfortable, you are not alone. Few people enjoy campaigning on their own behalf, and it can be an especially difficult process for women who are anxious about coming across as pushy or unlikable. Now just imagine having that same conversation, only instead of in an office, it’s happening on a stage in front of a packed ballroom as a giant clock counts down.

Terrifying, right?

Well, that is essentially the challenge three women faced on Monday afternoon as part of Mika Brzezinski’s Grow Your Value bonus competition, a contest that awards $5,000 to the woman who can best articulate her value in a 60-second pitch to the Morning Joe co-host.

Though substantial, the bonus wasn’t the biggest prize of the event in New York City. The real takeaway, rather, was this vital lesson for any woman in the workforce: With the right mix of mentoring, messaging and, yes, styling, presenting your strengths clearly and concisely doesn’t have to be so scary after all. In fact, it can be an essential tool for knowing – and growing – your value.

Monday’s winner was Tiffany Hamilton, 37, a higher education administrator, coach and motivational speaker who last month moved from Kansas City, Missouri, to Stamford, Connecticut, after her husband got a new job.

“I left a 14-year career to support my husband in his career,” said Hamilton. She added that her husband wouldn’t have hesitated to do the same for her were the situation reversed.

“One of the things we talk about in our house is that our climb is only as great as our lift. So, it doesn’t matter how high you get in life if you haven’t brought people along,” said Hamilton. “This experience I’m having with Know Your Value and meeting these great women, it would not have happened if I didn’t support my husband in his climb.”

Competing alongside Hamilton on Monday were two other finalists: Barbara Ginty, CEO of Planancial, a one-stop-shop for online personal finance classes, and Jen Scherer, Chief Event Officer of Magnified Events, which provides customized team building experiences for companies. All three finalists created 60-second video describing why they deserved a $5,000 bonus. They were selected from over 100 submissions.