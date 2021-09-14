Meet the women over 50 who are creating new ways to make and move money

Women over 50 are shaping the future in finance.

On Tuesday, Forbes, in partnership with Mika Brzezinski’s Know Your Value, released its 50 Over 50: Investment list. The list honors female investors and financial leaders who are leading high-growth businesses in the male-dominated spaces of Wall Street, venture capital, and impact investing.

"The women on this list are changing the face of finance and creating new ways to move and make money," said Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen. "Whether working on Wall Street, venture capital or as a fintech founder, they're united by a shared mission to make finance more inclusive and increase women's economic participation. They're paving the way for other women to be leaders and make a lasting impact in a traditionally male-dominated industry."

“The dynamic of our society has changed and there’s a shifting attitude toward this age group. These women are not only accepted in their positions, they’re respected and effective in what they do,” said Brzezinski.

The 50 Over 50 platform is dedicated to shining a light on diverse women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers. Due to the success of the inaugural 50 Over 50 list, Forbes and Know Your Value has continued to roll out additional sub lists to spotlight women who are achieving great success after 50. In addition to the 50 Over 50: Investment list, Forbes and Know Your Value has published a sub-list focused on Vision, which highlights women making an impact on society through their work in art and science, and Impact, which celebrates women who are changing their communities and the world through social entrepreneurship, law, advocacy and education.

Notable 50 Over 50: Investment list makers include:

Beatriz Acevedo, Founder, Suma Wealth

Forbes

Lael Brainard, member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

David Paul Morris, Bloomberg

Suzanne Clark, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President & CEO, Women’s World Banking

Jacqueline Novogratz, CEO & Founder, Acumen

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Julia Sweet, CEO, Accenture

For Forbes and Know Your Value 50 Over 50: Investment list, stories and more, visit: 50 Over 50 2021: Investment.