Mika announces new book for young women: 'Earn It!'

Feb. 4, 2019, 1:45 AM GMT By Mika Brzezinski

Since writing my 2011 book, “Knowing Your Value,” I’ve seen the incredible impact and need for women to get their deserved recognition and financial worth, in the workplace and beyond.

I talk to women of all ages about this and how they can leverage their skills to successfully advocate for themselves. I’ve developed a passion for helping advance women. But what I have found is that this message of knowing your value and growing it is especially important for women just starting out in the workplace. There are demands and pressures on women in their 20s and 30s that are different than they were for my generation.

There are tools that young professionals in the workplace need to know from the get-go that will make all the difference in their professional career. From getting your foot in the door, building a network, leveraging connections effectively, working on your professional brand, standing out and advocating for yourself effectively (and yes negotiating!), young women need a stronger playbook.

That’s why I teamed up with Daniela Pierre-Bravo, a talented producer on "Morning Joe" and Know Your Value’s millennial contributor, to share this message with young people in our newest title, out May 7: "Earn It! Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, In Your 20s and Beyond."

I met Daniela back in 2014 as an NBC Page and she absolutely blew me away. Her work ethic, tenacity, and seriousness for getting the job done (and done right!) were all things that impressed me.

But what impressed me even more was her backstory, which she waited to tell me after two years of us working together. Her story was one of struggle, overcoming, but above all working hard to earn your way in the door and then leveraging your value to move up.

I am incredibly excited to be bringing this message to other young women. I want to give them the tools to empower and supercharge their careers from the very start.

In "Earn It," we tell Daniela’s story (which is amazing!) and interview inspiring leaders like Cathy Engelbert, Carla Harris, Dia Simms, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Laura Brown, Barbara Corcoran, Martha Stewart, to name a few. Along with influencers, recruiters, HR executives, young entrepreneurs like The Skimm’s Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, and many others.

In order to dig deep into the obstacles young women face we teamed up with Harvard University Kennedy’s Institute of Politics for exclusive research highlighted throughout the book. We discuss everything from navigating the workplace, advocating effectively and developing a rich and robust professional persona.

These are all practical skills that millennials and Gen Z’s need to know. I am so excited to share this message with young women who want to know how to earn it and build their values from the start of their careers.