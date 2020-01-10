Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Mika Brzezinski is the founder of the women's empowerment brand, Know Your Value. She is also the co-host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe".

She's the author of six best-selling books, and her seventh book "Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success - At 40, 50, and Beyond," releases in January 2020.

Her memoir "All Things At Once" became a New York Times best seller in January 2010. Her second book, "Knowing Your Value," which examines the role of women in the workplace, reached #1 on the New York Times bestseller list for business books in 2011. Her third book, "Obsessed: America’s Food Addiction and My Own," debuted on the bestseller list in spring of 2013.

In 2015, Mika released "Grow Your Value," which is a sequel to "Knowing Your Value" and explores the intersection between self-fulfillment, family and career. Not long after, Mika, along with host Joe Scarborough, were inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Mika re-released her book, "Know Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth," which became a New York Times bestseller. The following year, she released a guidebook for women just starting their careers with co-author Daniela Pierre-Bravo, "Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond."

Prior to joining MSNBC in January of 2007, Mika was an anchor of "CBS Evening News Weekend Edition" and a CBS News correspondent who frequently contributed to "CBS Sunday Morning" and "60 Minutes". She reported live from Lower Manhattan for CBS News during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

A native of New York City, Mika is the daughter of Foreign Policy Expert and Former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski. She is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations and a Williams College alum.