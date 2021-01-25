Mika Brzezinski to highlight inspiring women over 50 every week on "Morning Joe"

From the hallowed halls of democracy to the frontlines of the global pandemic, women over 50 are having a moment.

That’s why Forbes and Know Your Value are teaming up for a special “50 over 50” feature celebrating women who have achieved notable success at mid-life and beyond.

While the project will come to life digitally and in a special “Inclusive Capitalism” issue in Forbes magazine this summer, “Morning Joe” will create a conversation each week around women who have achieved significant success after 50 ― starting this week!

“We’re going to shine a bright light on these remarkable women, from Capitol Hill, to our schools and hospitals, all the way to the boardroom,” said Know Your Value founder and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski. “We are going to celebrate the unequivocal value of women over 50 who are rewriting the rules of success … We’ll dig into their impact and how they’re setting the stage for the next generation.”

Weekly topics Brzezinski will explore on “Morning Joe” include a look at the women who had the most impact fighting Covid-19, the dark-horse women candidates who secured seats in Congress, the women who will play critical roles in solving our economic crisis, the women who are paying it forward to help other women ― and much, much more.

And if you know a fabulous woman who is shattering age and gender norms and would like to nominate her for our “50 over 50” feature, let us know! You can make a submission by clicking here any time before Feb. 28.

Here are our nomination guidelines:

• Open to U.S.-based women born in or before December 31, 1970.

• Candidates should reflect the full range of career and passion project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-Suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

• Fill out the form below, making sure all the information is accurate and, most important, highlights why you should be on this list. Remember to include how you shifted or accelerated your career at midlife. We also welcome nominations from family, friends and colleagues.

• Nominations will be vetted by our editors. Semifinalists will be contacted for any additional material and to confirm information