April 8, 2019, 1:01 PM GMT By KYV Editorial Staff

Mika Brzezinski is set to host the inaugural ASCEND Summit on May 10th at the Harmonie Club in New York City. This unparalleled forum will dig deep into how more women can advance into C-suite and on boards of directors.

Currently, there are as many Fortune 500 CEOs named John as there are women CEOs. Women hold only 12 percent of board seats. And just 15 percent of the largest 3,000 companies in America still have no female board members.

The ASCEND Summit works to change that by identifying and promoting the best strategies to help women advance into leadership roles, the C-suite and boardroom.

Leading voices such as Arianna Huffington, Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, senior advisor to former President Obama Valerie Jarrett and many others will share their experience and guidance on what it takes to thrive in executive-level roles.

