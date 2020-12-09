Mika Brzezinski, Know Your Value and Forbes are gearing up to celebrate 50 trailblazing women over 50

This past year has proven that women who are 50 and older are unstoppable!

Forbes on Tuesday released its annual ranking of the world’s 100 most powerful women, and the majority of them — at least 78 — are 50 or older. That distinguishing factor includes every single woman in the top 27.

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel took number one spot, while Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, came in second followed by U.S. Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

To coincide with the list launch, Forbes on Wednesday is hosting the 2020 Forbes Power Women’s Summit, which will spotlight the women who are rising to today’s unprecedented challenges.

Forbes

Also related, Know Your Value, in partnership with Forbes, is gearing up to celebrate 50 diverse women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

The editorial package will go live in June 2021 across all Forbes and Know Your Value platforms, in addition to multiple segments on “Morning Joe,” which Brzezinski co-hosts. The 50 over 50 initiative has already received over 4,000 submissions and the nominations page is still open here.

The 50 over 50 project's release will coincide with much of the world reopening in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The past year, if anything, has opened up the idea of what it possible and the need to use under-tapped talent.

“In sharing the stories of 50 incredible women over 50, we’re providing a template to help women become better advocates for themselves, express their own worth and share tangible, relatable advice that supports all women,” said Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski who earlier this year released her seventh book “Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh and Reinvent Your Success – At 40, 50 and Beyond.”

It has been shown that women who are mid-life and older are playing a much bigger role in today’s labor force. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women over 55 are the fastest growing age and gender workforce category. In fact, 3.6 million women over 55 will be added to the U.S. workforce by 2026. In contrast, the number of men over 55 working is projected to decline by 3 percent.

“Forbes is dedicated to igniting the conversations that drive systemic change in business, society and culture,” said Randall Lane, Forbes’ chief content officer. “Our 50 Over 50 platform will shine a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules of success, shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce, and inspiring women — and men — through all stages of their careers.”