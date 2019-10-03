What happened in Dallas at the sentencing of Amber Guyger on Wednesday was a remarkable moment of humanity during a time when that seems to be in short supply.

The case against the former police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home gained national attention because it touched on issues that have plagued cities across America for years: race, callousness, and conflict between police and people of color.

Amber Guyger’s case became a flash point for those conflicts and so much more.

She expressed remorse on the witness stand, but a jury of her peers found her guilty of murder.

People who knew the victim demanded justice and deserved it. They wanted to feel whole, but that was a loss that even a murder conviction could not replace. The family wanted to know that the victim was an innocent, hard-working, God-loving beautiful young man with a bright future in front of him.

But at her sentencing, a miracle unfolded in a Texas courtroom that made me stop in my tracks halfway across the country. Tears ran down my face as I listened to the victim’s brother, Brandt Jean, speaking directly to Amber at her sentencing. This beautiful young man was inspired by the love of God that filled his brother’s life and moved him to forgive this woman who had destroyed his family. He forgave her and told her that he loved her. Tears ran down my face as I watched him ask the judge if he could hug her. When the judge finally allowed it, he approached her and she ran into his arms.

Watch it, please. Then watch it again tomorrow. The next time you stand ready to judge another person, the next time you feel think know better than to show grace, watch this video. Watch and know that there is something greater guiding us, if only our hearts remain open to a miracle like this happening in our own lives.