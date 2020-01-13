Mika: Lady Gaga is my hero — Here's why

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Lady Gaga was already a goddess. Now she is my hero.

The award-winning artist recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey during her “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour about being sexually assaulted, her struggles with mental health and her decision to seek treatment through Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT).

The concept of DBT is based on radical acceptance and change. It leads us to accept our realities, especially the painful ones. From there, you learn what parts of those realities you can change (if you want to) and just how to do it.

It’s also based on the belief that everybody is trying their best. The treatment helps enrich relationships, makes space for happiness and even saves lives.

I would know; I started DBT last year. And it has helped tremendously with my addiction to sugar and sleep medication. And overall, it has helped me to slow down, put myself first and make my life better, happier and more mindful.

After starting DBT, I immediately thought the therapy should be more in the mainstream. It should be in companies. It should be in schools. This is the future of mental health.

"I'm a survivor. And I'm living and I'm thriving and I'm strong and I'm gonna take all my life experiences and I'm gonna share them with the world and make it a better place," Lady Gaga told Oprah during the interview.

Thank you, Lady Gaga. Thank you for using your fame and platform to get across that message. The more people who know about DBT, the healthier we will be.