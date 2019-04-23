Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

April 23, 2019, 6:40 PM UTC By Mika Brzezinski

This week we’re breaking down a big topic for women: how to negotiate effectively.

It took me many years to figure out how to do this – knowing my number, preparing my data and advocating for myself in real time. It takes practice.

By and large, women are terrible at negotiating. They advocate for everyone else, but struggle when it comes to fighting for themselves.

So all week we’ll be exploring how women can set goals, own their successes, communicate them effectively and feel confident asking for more.

And that’s why I am asking all of you to tell me about your negotiation success stories. If you got raise, a promotion or a higher starting salary — tell us how you did it.

And remember benefits like work flexibility count too!

Now is the time to join the conversation, inspire others and help more women get what they deserve.