In this week's "Monday Motivation," Know Your Value founder and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski talks about the importance of bringing grace into our everyday lives.

Brzezinski reflected on the recent passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, noting the veteran congressman seemed to be driven by grace and empathy.

"Whether we were talking to him privately, or speaking at our wedding, or listening him officiate the House Committee on Oversight and and Reform hearings — whenever I heard Elijah speak, I wanted to be a better person," said Brzezinski. "And it was the grace and empathy that he brought to the table every time he used his voice that made him so powerful and so beautiful."

Watch the video above for more, including how grace can enhance our ability to be effective communicators and add value to all of our relationships.