Navigating your early career – Advice from Dia Simms

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

In an era where young women are faced with many different ways to reach career success, figuring out how to get there can be daunting. What if the 5-year-plan derails? How do I find a mentor who will vouch for me professionally? What if I make the ‘wrong’ career choice?

Dia Simms, President of Combs Enterprises, is a woman who has had her own share of career changes, and learned a lot along the way. Through it all, she has never lost her sense of self and never played to anyone else’s rules on how her career should be defined. Simms shared with me a few pieces of advice for young women to consider as they navigate the early stages of their career.

Don’t feel like you have to stick to a career plan

The way you approach the work in front of you can be even more important than having a master career plan. Before starting as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ assistant and eventually becoming President of Combs Enterprises, Simms worked at the Department of Defense, was in pharmaceutical sales, and ran a marketing agency. She moved around in her career unconventionally and found great success by being flexible with her career path. “Don’t allow a plan to constrict your life,” Simms says.