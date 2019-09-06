Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Know Your Value staff

The NBC News and MSNBC family just got bigger in an adorable way with the arrival of Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt’s baby, Mars Hunt Rivera.

Hunt, alongside her husband, “Meet the Press” senior digital producer Matt Rivera, shared a photo of the happy family on Instagram on Friday.

Mars was born on Wednesday night, weighing 9 pounds and 8 ounces.

The host of “Kasie DC,” who recently shared her expectations of working motherhood with Know Your Value, said of Mars, “We love him so much and can’t wait to see what joy he brings to our family of three.”

Know Your Value founder and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski and NBC News' Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt. Miller Hawkins

Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski congratulated the couple on Friday’s “Morning Joe,” saying, “Kasie, you’ve been a friend, a confidant, a colleague and now a fellow mom…Welcome to the world, Mars Hunt!”

Co-host Willie Geist added, “She is an awesome reporter and awesome friend and we hope she enjoys this time off with Mars.”