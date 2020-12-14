Nominate a woman for Know Your Value and Forbes' 50 over 50 list HERE!

Women who are 50 and older are unstoppable!

That’s why Forbes and Mika Brzezinski’s Know Your Value are teaming up for a special “50 over 50” feature celebrating women who have achieved notable success at mid-life and beyond.

We want YOU, or someone you know, to be a part of this unique project, which will come to life digitally and in a special-edition “Inclusive Capitalism” issue of Forbes magazine in June 2021. The women will also be highlighted on KnowYourValue.com. And Brzezinski, who will be a guest editor for the Forbes feature, will also showcase the women on her MSNBC show, “Morning Joe.”

“In sharing the stories of 50 incredible women over 50, we’re providing a template to help women become better advocates for themselves, express their own worth and share tangible, relatable advice that supports all women,” Brzezinski said.

The announcement comes on the heels of Brzezinski releasing “Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success — At 40, 50, and Beyond.”

This first-of-its-kind Forbes list is dedicated to the women on the inspiring side of 50. Over 50. We are committed to shining a light on 50 diverse women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

This is the time that many women are transitioning from care-taking—or caring too much about what others think—to taking their careers in their own hands. In doing this, they are creating new businesses or ventures, switching gears or turbocharging the arc of a career, making a difference in their community, industry or the world—and shattering misconceptions about age and gender along the way.

Randall Lane, Forbes’ chief content officer said, “Our 50 Over 50 platform will shine a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules of success, shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce, and inspiring women — and men — through all stages of their careers.”

Nomination Guidelines:

• Open to U.S.-based women born in or before December 31, 1970.

• Candidates should reflect the full range of career and passion project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-Suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

• Fill out the form below, making sure all the information is accurate and, most important, highlights why you should be on this list. Remember to include how you shifted or accelerated your career at midlife. We also welcome nominations from family, friends and colleagues.

• Nominations will be vetted by our editors. Semifinalists will be contacted for any additional material and to confirm information.