Peak Performance: U.S. Olympians Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando predict the future of hockey is female

The 28-year-old sisters were instrumental in helping the United States Women’s Ice Hockey team defeat Canada for the gold medal in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea -- the United States’ first gold in 20 years. They’re also six-time world champions with two previous silver medals at the 2014 and 2010 Olympics. The Lamoureux twins are also outspoken advocates for gender equity, in pay and in opportunity.

Starting in 2014, the Lamoureux twins were leaders in their team’s fight for fair and equal treatment by USA Hockey and the International Ice Hockey Federation. It focused on equal pay compared to the men’s hockey team, more funding for girls youth hockey programs, and fairer training and marketing support for women’s hockey.

In March 2017, two days before the World Championships were scheduled to start in the United States, the women’s hockey team and USA Hockey were able to reach an agreement. The women went on to win the world championship. Jocelyne and Monique describe their incredible journey and share some surprising career highlights with Know Your Value’s Mika Brzezinski.