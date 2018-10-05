Rachel Brosnahan reminds us that the best way to create change is to vote

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Actor Rachel Brosnahan, 27, has earned a reputation for a few key things lately. The first is her groundbreaking role as the outspoken Midge Maisel in the Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning Amazon series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The second is encouraging people to vote as a means for using their voices and creating a lasting social impact.

At the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 29, Brosnahan took the stage with fellow actors Kal Penn and Robert DeNiro to remind 60,000 concert-goers that voting is the key to change.

“Last weekend I was at the Global Citizen Rally with Mr. DeNiro in Central Park, and we witnessed the power that comes when we bring our voices together to be the generation to create social change,” Brosnahan said. “Voting gives us the ability to tell our leaders to defend the issues that matter most to us, and it also allows us to amplify the voices of those who are too often unheard.”

Later, Brosnahan opened up to Know Your Value about why participating this year is so meaningful to her. “This is my sixth festival. I’m so proud to be a global citizen, it means being able to look beyond our individual borders and work together as a global community,” she told Know Your Value contributor, Daniela Pierre-Bravo. “Sometimes it feels like the world is on fire it feels hopeless at times. But individually it’s really hard to make a difference. Together we can literally do anything.”

As the midterm elections approach on Nov. 6th, Brosnahan is determined to use every channel she has to encourage people to vote and get their friends to vote. In her Emmy acceptance speech earlier this month, Brosnahan delivered an important message after thanking the “Mrs. Maisel” cast and crew along with her friends and family.

“One thing I love about this show is it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something happening all over the country right now. And one of the best ways to find your voice is to vote.”

As for why Brosnahan is so determined to use her fame to encourage civic action, it all comes down to a realization she had on a flight.

“A stranger on a plane actually said to me, ‘You have a hostage audience of millions of people for 30 seconds. What do you want to say?’” she told E! News. “And the idea of using that platform for something that can make our world better in some way … it feels important.”

To take action and be a part of the Global Citizen community, join here.

