Register today for our San Francisco Know Your Value full-day event!

Know Your Value is a nationwide effort focused on empowering women to express their worth in business and in life. Inspired by Mika Brzezinski’s New York Times best-selling book Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth, Know Your Value is a multimedia platform designed to help all women recognize, and be recognized for, their personal and professional value by developing and inspiring their individual growth.

Drawing on her own experiences in the working world, Mika Brzezinski has turned these experiences into valuable tools and resources to help women assess and recognize their own worth along with the inspiration necessary to advocate for themselves. Experience Know Your Value via:

The Know Your Value National Event

December 1, 2018 I The Palace Hotel I San Francisco

Led by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski andfeaturing the most important voices on this topic, the Know Your Value national event will tackle everything from negotiating your worth in the workplace to personal finance, health, and wellness. This full-day event will help build connections, boost confidence and leave you inspired and full of purpose.

