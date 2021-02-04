'Retired, inspired, qualified': How a math teacher fought age, racial barriers to become the first woman elected as mayor of her hometown

Bettie J. Parker, 72, never imagined she’d have a place in politics as a young girl. Growing up, the only reality the Elizabeth City, North Carolina native knew was one steeped in Jim Crow segregation. She couldn’t use certain drinking fountains or public restrooms and was prohibited from enjoying the city’s public swimming pools and bowling alleys.

Nevertheless, the Elizabeth City mayor recounted to Daniela Pierre-Bravo on "Morning Joe" how that didn’t stop her from securing the most important key to her success: an education. “I suffered a lot of pain as a youngster being denied things, but I didn’t let it engulf me,” said Mayor Parker. “My grandmother was our Sunday school teacher and said you can be whatever you want to be, but education is key.”

The support of her teachers and family led her to pursue her first profession – teaching. “Being in the classroom was my No. 1 love,” Mayor Parker said of her 33-year career as a math teacher at the city’s high school. “[The students] knew I was genuine and wanted them to learn the math.”

After spending three decades in the classroom, she was encouraged by her former high school math teacher, Cecil Perry, to consider a second career in politics. “Once I retired I felt like I had time to do other things and work toward breaking barriers, so the young people could see it,” Mayor Parker said.

That spark led to her winning a seat as a county commissioner. “I was the first Black elected female to become a Pasquotank county commissioner and first African American since Reconstruction to do it countywide,” she said. “That emboldened me.”

By 2017, she succeeded in the Democratic mayoral primary with the campaign slogan “Retired, Inspired, Qualified, and ready to serve all the citizens of Elizabeth City as your next Mayor.” Her platform of service became front and center. “It was a burning in my spirit that I was going to do something beyond what I had already done to help people.” She went on to win the general election in November and made history as the first woman to hold the position.

“Women have plenty to say and we can make a difference because we can bring new ideas to the table,” Mayor Parker said. “I feel like a model. [Girls] can look at me and say it’s doable.”

For other women considering a run for public office, Mayor Parker offered her best advice: “…They have to have courage. You have to be self-motivated. You can’t depend on someone else – it has to come from within … I tell women, know your value. You have to know it. You have to pull on experiences you’ve had and seen others have and say, ‘I can do it.’”

