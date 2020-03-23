Social distancing can't hold you back: 11 top-notch fitness companies offering FREE workouts

The vast number of Americans are now working from home and practicing social distancing as the country ramps its effort to fight coronavirus. One aspect of your life that doesn’t need to take a backseat during this challenging time is your workout routine.

Luckily, a lot of top-notch gyms and wellness brands are putting out tons of content on their social media channels and through their apps. From Barry’s Bootcamp, to Rumble boxing, to Headspace meditation — check out these awesome, free workouts that will keep you both physically and mentally fit.

This Manhattan-based rowing studio is bringing at-home classes to you for free over Instagram. If rowing isn’t your thing, don’t worry — the workouts are full-body and don’t require any machines or weights. Each workout is 20 minutes, and they are uploaded on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays. The company is also saving the full-length videos to their feed so you can watch them any time. Also, if you happen to have your own rowing machine at home, they’re offering a 30-day free trial of their app.

It’s almost impossible to get a session taught by trainer Megan Roup any other time of the year, but she’s been teaching free classes on Instagram Live. She posts her schedule for the day on her stories, and she offers sculpt, ab and cardio workouts. Her classes have lots of dance moves and she’s even been using soup cans as weights. She also has an app and is offering a 14-day free trial right now.

Orangetheory fitness classes may have closed internationally, but the company's team that designs in-studio workouts are creating ones you can do at home. Check out the company's Instagram page for videos featuring workout circuits and demonstrations. You don't need to be a member of have any equipment to take advantage!

If you’ve been too intimidated to try an actual Barry’s Bootcamp class, now’s the time to check it out on Instagram. They’re posting their schedules for the day on Instagram stories — and the trainers are bringing the energy, motivation and sweat-drenching workouts. None of the workouts require equipment — you use your body weight to squat, push-up and burpee your way to your fitness goals.

In addition to hosting classes each day at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, the popular fitness club is posting screenshots on Instagram stories of instructions for at-home “work-in” moves that will get your heart rate pumping. These are great for taking a screen shot and saving for later. They also separate them into “warm up,” “cardio,” “core” and “calming cool-down” sections so you can pick and choose what you want to do. After the live workouts on Facebook, the workout videos are posted on YouTube.

In addition to offering a free, 14-day trial on their site and posting moves on Instagram stories, Beachbody has made all of its kids workouts free on their Vimeo page. This is great if you have younger children who are missing out on their P.E. sessions or are unable to spend a lot of time outdoors in the cases of kids who live in cities. For both kids and adults, they have cardio, yoga and dance workouts that are engaging, challenging and fun.

Pure Barre is hosting live, full-length classes nearly every day of the week on their Facebook Pure Barre GO page. The classes range from 30 to 45 minutes and they’ve got some of their best instructors on the job. While some of their classes do require small weights or a small blow-up ball, you can use a chair for the bulk of the barre-based movements.

Y7 Yoga Studio is most known for their hip-hop yoga classes, but they’re also offering classes on Instagram live throughout this uncertain time. They’re posting their full class schedules on Instagram posts and stories, but they will also be posting specific poses and meditations on their feed.

If you’d rather kick and punch your way through your calorie burn, Rumble is offering Instagram Live versions of its high-energy classes. They have their trainers coming to you from their homes, but they’re no less energetic and prepared to kick butt. The classes are happening daily and they’re sharing the schedules on all their social accounts.

While Peloton is offering a lot of free meditations, stretches and mini-workouts on Instagram, they're also offering a 90-day free trial of their app. The app contains lots of different styles of workouts, including yoga, meditation, outdoor runs, spin, strength, stretch workouts.

Finally, if you’ve been considering getting into meditation, now feels like a good time. The Headspace app offers a free version that has guided meditations for all levels. They have also been posting some helpful videos about how to wash your hands mindfully, as well as answers to common questions about meditation on their Instagram page.