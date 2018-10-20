Step up your Halloween game with these 4 empowering costumes for women

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Halloween is around the corner and the costumes that are often available for women leave something to be desired. Maybe, like me, you’re tired of the options being suggestive versions of inanimate objects.

This year, we’re sharing our favorite costume picks of women who make us feel empowered.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

“Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”- Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and is the second female justice to be confirmed to the court.

To start, you will need a black judge's robe. If you want to add a little flair, add a lace collar and some of RBG’s famous oversized earrings. You will want to wear your hair in a low ponytail or bun and add a pair of wire-framed glasses. And finally, don’t forget your gavel!

FRIDA KAHLO

Mexican painter and surrealist Frida Kahlo poses at her home in Mexico City on April 14, 1939. AP file

“I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to better.”― Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican artist who is remembered for her self-portraits. She is celebrated for her depiction of the female experience and form. She chose to paint real women and their experiences, often touching on topics that were considered taboo at the time and defied gender stereotypes.

For your hair, use a bright flower crown as Kahlo often did in her paintings. She was also a fan of floral patterned dresses and brightly colored scarves. To finish the look, don’t forget Kahlo’s iconic brows!

HUA MULAN

"Mulan" - Walt Disney Pictures

“You said you’d trust Ping. Why is Mulan any different?” - Mulan, “Mulan”

Disney’s animated movie, “Mulan,” is based on the legend of the female Chinese warrior, Hua Mulan. The fictional version challenged a generation of young girls to step outside of societal gender norms and stand up for themselves.

You can get an amazing replica of the dress she is wearing when she sings her iconic song “Reflection” before going off to save her country.

ROSIE THE RIVETER

"Rosie the Riveter" dressed in overalls and bandana was introduced as a symbol of patriotic womanhood in the 1940s. AP file

“We Can Do It.” - Rosie the Riveter poster, Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Rosie the Riveter isn’t just one woman — her image grew to represent the countless women who took on new roles during World War II, forever redefining what is considered “women’s work.” Since so many men were deployed overseas during the war, women stepped up to fill the jobs they left behind. While the work-incentive poster was originally commissioned by Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company to improve worker morale, the iconic image became a symbol of economic and employment empowerment for women everywhere.

You can really use any pants you already have and pair them with a button-up jean shirt. You will also need her iconic red bandanna with white polka dots for your hair. And don’t forget to practice your muscle pose in the mirror!

I will admit — I dressed up as Leslie Knope from the NBC hit show “Parks and Recreation” in 2016 and it was my favorite costume of all time. Have a happy (empowered) Halloween!

