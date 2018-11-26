Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Julianne Pepitone

For Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Thanksgiving was full of not only turkey and pie but secret plans and wedding bells.

Brzezinski and Scarborough married Saturday evening at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in a small and private ceremony. “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist – who couldn’t attend due to work commitments – announced the news of the nuptials on Monday’s show. Geist also revealed that Rep. Elijah Cummings officiated the ceremony, which took place in front of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were married at the National Archives in Washington. Miller Hawkins

“They were a very happy couple,” “Morning Joe”contributor Mike Barnicle, who attended the wedding, told Geist on Monday. “Families on both sides were there to celebrate with them, and it was a very nice evening.”

The wedding itself included only the couple and their children plus five additional guests, and it was the first time a wedding had been held at the National Archives, according to Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox, who broke the news.

About 40 people attended the post-wedding reception at French bistro Chez Billy Sud, Fox added, and the couple made a few phone calls rather than send formal invitations. The wedding was shrouded in secrecy: Most of the people working for the vendors didn’t know the identity of the couple celebrating and none of the guests knew where the reception dinner was until Saturday evening.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were married at the National Archives in Washington. The ceremony was officiated by Rep. Elijah Cummings. Miller Hawkins

“We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

Saturday’s party ended with the cutting of a 20-layer crepe cake, and then the newlyweds were off for a five-day honeymoon before Brzezinski holds her annual Know Your Value national conference in San Francisco on December 1.

In a Facebook post Monday, Cummings shared two photos and wished the newlyweds “much joy as they open a new chapter in their lives.”

This new chapter for Brzezinski and Scarborough began in May 2017, when the pair were engaged during a vacation at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. On the last day of their trip, Scarborough proposed as they walked to the hotel lobby overlooking the Mediterranean.

“When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically,” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair at the time. “And then he asked, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”