March 29, 2019, 3:14 PM GMT By Amanda Hayes

For many women, a handbag is more than an accessory — it’s a secret to success. What's inside keeps them prepared for whatever the day has in store.

That's especially true for Rebecca Minkoff, whose days are spent juggling her roles as fashion designer, mother, wife, friend and career woman.

Know Your Value millennial contributor Daniela Pierre-Bravo recently sat down with Minkoff to see what purse the designer is carrying now and the five items inside she can’t live without.

Rebecca Minkoff

Every day is different, so why not switch it up with your handbag, too? Minkoff chose her cross-body bucket which has black-and-white dual sides. "Talk about versatile!" she said.

Caudalie

If you start your day off fresh but feel drained by the end (like she does in New York City), Minkoff suggested a spray of cleansing water, which will also help extend your makeup.

It seems like there's never enough hours in the day — and that's where dry shampoo comes in. Minkoff noted she especially loves this product during winter when trying to avoid hat hair. She's known for her dark, tousled locks, but noted, "I don't have time to do this every day!"

Rebecca Minkoff

Whether you're glued to work email 24/7 or need to reach out to family and friends, keeping your cell phone charged is vital. The typical charger is bulky, so Minkoff opts for her chic charging tassel instead. "This might look like keys, but it's also a charging tassel... I always run out of charge."

Rebecca Minkoff

When you're feeling weighed down by your well-stocked handbag after a long day, it's time to transition to a lighter option. Minkoff was getting ready for date night with her husband, so she picked this wallet that doubles as a smaller clutch for the evening.

JEREMY

Sunglasses aren't limited to the summertime. Minkoff recommended keeping them on-hand throughout the year to protect from both the sun and wind. In her own collections, Minkoff said she closely pays attention to many different face shapes so customers find something that matches them.