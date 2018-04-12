Three power moves that are better than a shrug

The Steeple

Instead of folding your hands on your lap, try propping your elbows on the table and bringing your hands up to meet in a point, like a church tower. It may seem like a minor change at first, but making sure your hands are visible goes a long way in terms of looking and feeling powerful, according to Driver.

If the pose feels familiar, there’s a reason for that. “Guys do this one all the time,” she added.

The Forehead Stare

We’ve all been told about the importance of eye contact. You may be surprised to learn that in confrontational situations, it can help you gain the upper hand if you shift your gaze a little higher.

“If someone is disrespectful to us, look at the forehead,” said Driver. Breaking the eye contact and looking at the person’s forehead is as if you are talking down to the person without being overtly aggressive.

The Elbow Pop

If you want to go full Liz Taylor, try leaning back in your chair and draping one elbow over the back or arm rest, again making sure your hands are visible. This move channels some of the star’s famous attitude.

“It’s casual, it’s confident,” said Driver of the pose. “I’m taking up space and I’m saying, ‘I belong here.’”