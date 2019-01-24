Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

Jan. 24, 2019, 8:46 PM GMT By Daniela Pierre-Bravo

When you go into a job interview, it’s important to be well informed about the company, be able to eloquently talk about your previous experience and have several good questions ready to ask.

But have you ever thought about moving around the furniture? It may seem unconventional, but body language Janine Driver told Know Your Value that it’s a must-do when you’re in the room with a potential employer.

That’s because in most interview situations, you are sitting face-to-face with the questioner, which can create a tense, “chess playing” atmosphere, she said. Instead, Driver suggested interviewees move their chair 30 percent off center.

“There’s a reason why you don’t go and play tennis with your future client or your boss. You go to do what? To play golf because you walk side by side,” Driver explained. Instead, “You want to shake the person’s hand and move that chair.”

Equally important is a strong handshake. “Make sure thumbs are up if possible and I’m going to look at you and I want see the color of your eyes,” she said.

Crossing your legs in an interview is also something to avoid. Why? “Because eventually if you cross your legs, you’re going to uncross them because you’ll get fidgety in an hour or 30-minute interview,” she noted. Suddenly shifting in your seat can create the impression that you are nervous about the question the interviewer is asking. Instead, place your feet down on the ground to avoid looking fidgety.

Driver also advised against folding your hands. “I’d much rather you be open, keeping your center zones open and, gesturing palm up and wrist out,” she said.

Also consider the hand steeple gesture, which projects confidence, Driver said. A steeple involves using opposite fingers to press together in a sort of triangle shape. “When we steeple people, we intimidate people,” said Driver.

