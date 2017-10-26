Welcome to Know Your Value: A message from Mika

I’ve spent many years practicing how to communicate effectively — at home, at work…everywhere. I’ve made many mistakes along the way, and I’m going to share all of my experiences with you so that you can get the full value out of every relationship.

As you may already know, I’m Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” founder of the Know Your Value movement and author of the book, Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth.

My goal is to teach you how to advocate for yourself, communicate effectively, carry yourself in a confident manner and be able to state what your brand is.

Why I Launched this Site

Throughout my career, I’ve come across many women who continue to stand in the background with the hope that something good will eventually happen. Unfortunately, this is rare.

Many years ago, I was one of those people. And then I realized I had to take action if I wanted to reach all my professional goals.

Know Your Value is all about changing your life now — not later. You have what it takes to succeed. Let’s get started.